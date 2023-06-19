Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green enters unrestricted free agency | Franchise committed to keeping four-time NBA champion

Draymond Green has declined his $27.5m (£21.5m) player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, according to ESPN.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Green, told ESPN that they would "explore all options" with the four-time NBA champion, but it was expected that he would opt out.

The Warriors had been motivated to sign the 33-year-old on a new deal, but with the forward choosing not to pursue a contract extension, there's scope to explore free agency.

It's been quite the fortnight in San Francisco. Just a few weeks ago after the Warriors were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs at the hands of LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, Green stated that he did not want to play for another franchise for the rest of his career.

"I've told you guys for years, I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with," Green said.

"And I think we've put the work in to make that happen, and here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014, and yet, we had a chance to make another run. It's never as bad as it seems. It's never as good as it seems."

Head coach Steve Kerr also reinforced that idea, alongside the importance of Green's inclusion in the Dubs' defensive plans.

"If Draymond's not back, we're not a championship contender," Kerr said on May 13. "We know that. He's that important to winning, to who we are. I absolutely want him back."

Whatever conversations occurred between now and then has put those admissions into dispute, giving newly appointed general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr plenty to think about in regards to the franchise's other maxed-out stars.

Klay Thompson is another who could be a free agent during the summer of 2024. Stephen Curry is only getting older. Will the Warriors commit to meeting the demands of their core three, or does Green's departure signify the end of a dynasty?

There's certainly no shortage of suitors looking to snap them up. Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year, and has gained solid credentials across the span of the Warriors' four title-winning seasons, while Thompson has achieved similar feats.

Warriors GM: We have to have Green to win

Image: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been part of the franchise's most successful teams

Golden State want to keep Green – and with the player also looking to remain in the Bay Area, it appears the motivation to reject the player option is clear – he enters unrestricted free agency meaning he can agree a long-term deal on secured money, which is important at this veteran stage of his career, rather than just the single year.

All the noises coming from both camps would suggest him staying with the Warriors is a mere formality, regardless of the free agency play.

"I saw the report, too. Until we get the paperwork and the filing we can't really comment or say much," new general manager Dunleavy Jr said Monday at his introductory news conference. "I will say it, I think Steve (Kerr) has said it, I'll reiterate, we really want Draymond back. What he means to this organisation and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that's very important."

Image: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been the backbone of the Warriors' four title-winning teams – here they are in action against the OKC Thunder in 2014

The season began with Green punching Jordan Poole at practice during training camp then taking a brief leave of absence from the team.

This spring, Green served a one-game suspension during the Warriors' 114-97 Game 3 victory in the first round of the playoffs that Golden State won in seven games. He vowed afterward not to change.

"Draymond won't be moved by no Draymond rules," he said. "I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am, because that leads to winning."

In the fourth quarter of the Kings' 114-106 Game 2 win, Green stepped on the chest of Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

In 2016, Green was suspended for a crucial Game 5 loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. The Warriors wound up losing in seven.

Dunleavy and owner Joe Lacob know there's much to do better this summer with the expectations that the Warriors will contend for another championship next season.

And, they hope, with Green a part of that core of players along with Curry and Klay Thompson that has won four titles together.

"Look, he's been a spectacular player for us. We would not have these championships without his involvement, no question," Lacob said of Green.

"I think everyone understands that in this room. He's meant a lot to this franchise. He's a bit of a controversial player perhaps in some corners around the league, certain things that have happened over the years. He knows that. We know that. But the good overwhelms the bad is what I would say.

"He's meant a lot. I think if he does come back that he will be very important to our success certainly going forward in the next few years."

Image: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is often involved in controversy and confrontation and his unique type of energy can be vital for the Dubs

Dunleavy, promoted from assistant GM to replace Bob Myers, is optimistic of keeping the roster together - Poole and the younger players, too.

Curry, Green and Thompson are still competing at an elite level.

"That's our hope. We love those guys and value them. I think there is a way to do it. That's something we'll have to work through. It certainly is possible," Dunleavy said. "The big thing is those guys are still playing at a high level. Steph conservatively is one of the top five players in the league.

"Draymond just had an incredible year. Essentially first team all defense. We're biased. One of the premier defenders in the league. Klay has really returned well from his Achilles injury and his knee. Those guys are playing well at an older age."