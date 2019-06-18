Wizards guard Bradley Beal a target for New Orleans Pelicans Watch the 2019 NBA Draft live on Sky Sports late on Thursday night (midnight)

Bradley Beal is the target of the new regime in New Orleans

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is reported to be a target for the new regime at New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin is interested in acquiring Beal in a package that likely would include the fourth overall pick, pending the official deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that sends Anthony Davis out of New Orleans and Brandon Ingram, who would be part of the return in the LA deal.

Image: Bradley Beal drives to the hoop against Sacramento

Beal and Davis were both team-mates at the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Boston Celtics are among a number of teams also reported to have expressed interest in Beal, with the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat all reported to be keen.

Washington are without a permanent general manager and interim president Tommy Sheppard is running the personnel side for the Wizards who might be hesitant to reroute the direction of the team until a long-term vision is established.

Beal was part of a 1-2 punch with John Wall in Washington, but the Wizards won't have Wall in the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured Achilles. Beal, who turns 26 later this month, could be a building block in Washington if the new personnel boss opts for a partial rebuild.