NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Youth meets experience as Grizzlies face the Clippers at Staples Center in an NBA Saturdays clash.

Pre-season title favourites the Clippers (25-11), led by superstar duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are third in the West despite injuries stopping them from unleashing the full strength of the deep roster for much of the season to date.

George missed the opening 11 games of the season recovering from shoulder surgery while Leonard has yet to feature in the second game of a back-to-back set as the team bid to manage his workload through the regular season.

Pugnacious point guard Patrick Beverley has been sidelined by a wrist injury while all-action big man Montrezl Harrell has missed time through illness. As a result, the Clippers have lost four of their last nine games.

None of that means the Grizzlies have an easy task ahead of them on Saturday night. The Clippers rank in the NBA's top 10 in offensive (111.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) and defensive (104.5 points allowed per 100 possessions) rating. In George, Leonard and Lou Williams, they possess a trio of game-winners capable of making big shots at decisive moments.

While the Clippers have their eyes on an NBA title, the Grizzlies are rebuilding after the departure of veteran point guard Mike Conley in the summer.

Memphis (13-22), who sit 13th in Western Conference, are committed to building their long-term future around the talents of young forward Jaren Jackson Jr and rookie guard Ja Morant.

Morant, taken by Memphis with the second overall pick in the 2019 Draft, has demonstrated a scoring punch with his relentless, often elastic, drives to the basket. He has also shown an ability to raise his game and make big shots under pressure in crunch-time, most notably in an early-season Grizzlies-Nets fourth-quarter duel with Kyrie Irving.

Second-year forward Jackson Jr is averaging four more points a game this season compared to his rookie year. Most surprisingly, his three-point shooting has taken a leap forward. After taking just 2.4 triples a game last season, Jackson is making 2.5 treys a game (on 6.4 attempts) in this campaign, spacing the floor to create more room for Morant on his drives to the basket.

