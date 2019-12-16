Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45pm.

Questions abound after another busy week of NBA action but it is the absence of an NBA All-Star that provides the biggest talking point of this week's show. Are the Brooklyn Nets better without Kyrie Irving?

Since their big-money free agency signing went down with a shoulder injury in mid-November, the Nets having rediscovered their mojo after a sluggish start to the season. Spencer Dinwiddie, who stepped into the starting line-up in Irving's absence, has been in superlative form, leading Brooklyn back above .500 and into the Eastern Conference playoff places.

Also on the Heatcheck agenda are the leading contenders for the Most Improved Player award? Has the red-hot scoring of Charlotte's Devonte' Graham caught the attention of Ovie and Mo or have Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, 2018-19 winner Pascal Siakam or Boston Celtics pair Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made stronger cases over the opening quarter of the season?

And with a raft of players once again eligible to be traded, what big-name player movement will we see before the All-Star break? Will former NBA champion Kevin Love be on the move from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and which team would benefit most from acquiring him?

Finally, Ovie and Mo will make their predictions on this weekend's upcoming Primetime games: Jazz @ Hornets (Saturday 10pm) and Mavericks @ Raptors (Sunday 8:30pm). Both games will be available to watch for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

