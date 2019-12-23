Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas suspended by NBA for two games for entering stands

Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

In response, Thomas tweeted: "Bulls***," apparently none too pleased with the news.

Under NBA policy, deliberately entering the stands results in automatic ejection as well as a fine and/or suspension.

In a video of the incident, Thomas appeared calm as he conversed with two young male spectators, who, it turns out, might have had nothing more on their minds than a potentially free ice cream when they heckled Thomas.

"When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I'm running back, the fan had both of his middle fingers up and said, 'f*** you, b****' three times," Thomas told reporters after the game.

"So then the timeout goes, and I go in the stands and confront him. I said, 'don't be disrespectful'.

"His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a frosty'. Because if you miss two free throws the fans get a frosty."

The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders' seats have been revoked.

The two-time NBA All-Star was thrown out of the game following the incident.

Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.

