Ovie Soko previews NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: T-Wolves @ Rockets and Jazz @ Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix (ch 145)

I'm not a huge fan of the Timberwolves, to be honest. I cannot see them giving the Rockets much of a problem, especially without the injured Karl-Anthony Towns. I'm picking Houston in this one.

The Rockets have been doing well over their last 10 games. A big part of that has been their improved chemistry on the court.

The understanding we see between superstar duos like LeBron James and Anthony Davis or Paul George and Kawhi Leonard… that comes from the fact that, personality-wise, you can put any of them next to any superstar and they would be able to play together.

Harden and Westbrook are different. For me, they are two pretty controversial characters. You have egos in the NBA, but I think they have ultra-egos. LeBron doesn't have an ego like these two do! Westbrook is in a new environment for the first time since he came into the league and it has taken time for him to adjust.

But I think they have now become more comfortable playing with each other. Westbrook isn't thinking so much. Earlier in the season he was trying his best to fit in.

Russ is used to being the big dog! If he is spending time thinking, 'I'm trying to facilitate and make sure Harden is OK', that's not his game. Harden is going to score 40 regardless, you know.

Westbrook is being more assertive which is what the Rockets what him to do. That change of approach has really helped them out.

Utah Jazz @ Washington Wizards, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Every time I predict a Primetime will be a cake-walk I end up eating my words! But I'm not going to go against a Jazz team that are absolutely rolling at the moment.

The fans don't talk about the Jazz much but, for me, they are one of those teams good enough to quietly roll to the Western Conference Finals. I honestly don't see why not. Everyone is huge on the Clippers, Rockets and Lakers but you have got to respect the Jazz.

With their playing style, the way they work as a team, I think they are well put together and I would pick them to get further than, for example, Houston. The Jazz's brand of basketball translates into winning games deep in the postseason.

It is savage out there in the West but Utah are comfortably in the playoff positions in fifth spot. That carries a lot of weight. Any team in the West playoff hunt, hats off! On top of that, the Jazz are really rolling with 13 wins from their last 14 games.

Donovan Mitchell deserves an All-Star shout. He is consistent and averaging 25, four and four a game. He is just a guy who gets it done and wins. He will put his team in a position to win every night. To have that output in the West, I think the coaches will definitely see his value (when they select the All-Star reserves).

I'm not sure what is going on over in Washington. Part of it has been bad luck - they have had so many injuries. Isaiah Thomas cannot catch a break and has been in the papers for different reasons. They have run into issues off the court, the kind of attention you don't want. It just hasn't been their year.

They are going for a really tough spell and I would not be surprised if they start shooting for a really high draft pick. We have already seen them bring in a bunch of new faces, which is a sign they are looking beyond this season. It is a situation where they are giving guys opportunities in the hope of finding a diamond in the rough who can help them go again in 2021.

