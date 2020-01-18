Karl-Anthony Towns drops 27 points on Minnesota Timberwolves return following knee injury

Two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Timberwolves lineup after missing the previous 15 games through injury and dropped a team-high 27 points in just 28 minutes.

The team has put him on a minutes restriction for the time being as he works back to peak fitness after spraining his left knee.

Team-mate Andrew Wiggins was delighted to have the star man back in the fold in Friday night's 116-114 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

1:25 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 13 of the NBA season

"Having him out, we had to get through it," Wiggins said. "I'm glad to have him back and I'm not surprised he played so well. That's what he does. He's a natural born hooper."

But, despite posting good numbers overall, Towns was just 4 of 12 from the field in the second half, missed all three of his fourth-quarter attempts and stepped out of bounds with 1:16 to play - wiping out what would have been the go-ahead three-pointer.

Towns' late turnover initiated a sequence of errors. With the score still tied, Wiggins missed a layup on a fast break with 55 seconds left and then stepped out of bounds for another turnover with 31 seconds to go as the team succumbed to a narrow defeat on the road.

Image: Karl-Anthony Towns had not played in over a month because of injury

Head coach Ryan Saunders said earlier on Friday he would play it safe with Towns, who had not played since December 13. Minnesota went 5-10 in his absence.

Saunders said the Timberwolves would limit Towns' minutes and closely monitor his fatigue level. How long that lasts may depend on how Towns responds to live game action over the next couple of games.

"He hasn't played for a while, so you have to take all those things into account," Saunders said. "You always want to have a full complement of players and when you have a guy who is as productive as KAT is, you always want that guy out there."

