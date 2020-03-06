Please select your default edition
Watch Rockets @ Hornets LIVE! Enjoy the NBA Saturday Primetime clash, free on Sky Sports

Watch the Rockets take on the Hornets via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 10pm

Saturday 7 March 2020 14:00, UK

The Houston Rockets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and you can watch the action on the free Sky Sports NBA live stream below.

The two sides met at the beginning of February when James Harden produced 40 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Rockets to a 125-110 win.

Houston saw a six-game winning streak snapped by the New York Knicks on Tuesday in a 125-123 loss, with Russell Westbrook missing a potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer and they then fell to a more comprehensive 120-105 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in a game littered with messy possessions and sloppy play.

Russell Westbrook put in a vintage display against the Minnesota Timberwolves 0:30
Since trading away Clint Capela, the Rockets' 'micro-ball' style of play has paved the way for Westbrook to rack up six 30-point plus games, including tallies of 41 in wins over both the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

The Hornets have suffered 18 defeats and won just eight games in their first 26 games in 2020 and have lost their past two games to the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs on the final play at the Spectrum Center.

Devonte' Graham is currently averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game and they will need him to be at his best if they hope to claim the 'W' against the Western Conference contenders.

