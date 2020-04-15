WATCH & VOTE: Best defensive stop of NBA season

Pat Bev? AD? Gobert? Embiid? Who made the most memorable defensive stop of the 2019-20 season to date? Watch our 12 nominated plays then have your say by voting in our poll.

It's not just clutch jumpers and long-range buzzer-beating bombs that decide NBA games! Outstanding defensive plays can also be game-defining or result-clinching.

The 2019-20 season has proven that axiom to be true with forced turnovers, stealthy steals and rim rejections dictating the outcome of numerous regular-season games.

We have selected 12 big-time defensive stops from the 2019-20 season to date featuring huge plays from Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid and more.

Now it's up to you to watch the highlight reel and vote for your favourite play.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch all 12 plays then cast your vote in our poll below.

Will Beverley's denial of LeBron James' three-pointer that settled a chapter of Clippers-Lakers rivalry earn your vote? How about Ja Morant's clutch block on Kyrie Irving in their epic overtime duel? Or Dennis Schroder stripping Kemba Walker and scoring late to seal a Thunder win over the Celtics?

The choice is yours. Only one can win. Vote now.

