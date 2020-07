Which NBA restart games are live on Sky today?

The 2019-20 NBA season resumed at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida on Thursday night, kicking off two weeks of unprecedented live NBA coverage.

The seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Sky Sports Arena, Action and Mix.

Mark your card with our live schedule of seeding games and join Ovie Soko, Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for primetime studio shows on August 2, 4 and 9. The guys will also be on hand for new episodes of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA debate show.

Non-Sky subscribers can watch a free live stream game on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube on August 1 and August 8.

NBA live schedule on Sky Sports

Friday July 31

Magic @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena, 7:30pm

Celtics @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena, 11:30pm

Saturday August 1

Image: Luka Doncic shoots a step-back three for the Dallas Mavericks

Rockets @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Heat @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena and live stream on Sky Sports website and app, 6pm

Pelicans @ Clippers, Sky Sports Arena, 11pm

Sunday August 2

Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action, 8:30pm - Sky Sports NBA studio show

Spurs @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Mix, 9pm

Monday August 3

Bucks @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena, 1:30am

Raptors @ Heat, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm

Nuggets @ Thunder, Sky Sports Arena, 9pm

Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Arena, 11:30pm

Tuesday August 4

Nets @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm - Sky Sports NBA studio show

Mavericks @ Kings, Sky Sports Action, 7:30pm

Magic @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena, 11pm

Wednesday August 5

Image: James Harden drives into the lane against the Portland Trail Blazers

Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Sky Sports Heatcheck, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm

Grizzlies @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena, 7:30pm

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix, 9pm

Thunder @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena, 11:30pm

Thursday August 6

Pelicans @ Kings, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm

Heat @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena, 9pm

Friday August 7

Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Action, 1am

Lakers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Jazz @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena, 6pm

Kings @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena, 10pm

Saturday August 8

Wizards @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Action, 1am

Celtics @ Raptors, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Mix and live stream on Sky Sports website and app, 6pm

Jazz @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Mix, 8:30pm

Lakers @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena. 11pm

Sunday August 9

Image: Nikola Jokic plays point guard in the Denver Nuggets' opening scrimmage game

Suns @ Heat, Sky Sports Mix, 12:30am

Bucks @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena, 1:30am

Grizzlies @ Raptors, Sky Sports Mix, 7pm - Sky Sports NBA studio show

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix, 9pm

Magic @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action, 10pm

76ers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena, 11:30pm

Monday August 10

Thunder @ Suns, Sky Sports Action, 7:30pm

Mavericks @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Tuesday August 11

Pacers @ Heat, Sky Sports Action, 1am

Nuggets @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Nets @ Magic, Sky Sports Action, 6pm

Rockets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena, 7pm

Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Mix, 10pm

Celtics @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Arena, 11:30pm

Wednesday August 12

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the rim against the Spurs

Bucks @ Wizards, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Sky Sports Heatcheck, Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Pacers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena, 9pm

Thursday August 13

Clippers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena, 2am

Additional games on August 13 and August 14 are yet to be confirmed.

