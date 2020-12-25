Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller undergoes hand surgery

Cody Zeller, the Charlotte Hornets center, underwent surgery on the fourth metacarpal of his left hand Thursday, a day after sustaining a fracture in a season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced.

Zeller, who sustained the injury while playing defense in the fourth quarter, will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the team.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Bismack Biyombo will be the starting center in Zeller's absence. The 10-year veteran had 11 points on five-of-five shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 24 minutes against Cleveland.

Zeller had six points, three rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes before exiting with the injury. He had career-best averages of 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 58 games (39 starts) last season.

The 28-year-old is in his eighth season and he was the No. 4 overall pick in 2013 out of Indiana.

