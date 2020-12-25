Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller undergoes hand surgery

The center, who injured himself during the Hornets' season-opening loss to the Clevland Cavaliers, will be re-evaluated in four weeks and Bismack Biyombo will be the starting center in his absence from the team

Friday 25 December 2020 17:06, UK

Cody Zeller
Image: Cody Zeller will be out of action after just one match

Cody Zeller, the Charlotte Hornets center, underwent surgery on the fourth metacarpal of his left hand Thursday, a day after sustaining a fracture in a season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced.

Zeller, who sustained the injury while playing defense in the fourth quarter, will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to the team.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Bismack Biyombo will be the starting center in Zeller's absence. The 10-year veteran had 11 points on five-of-five shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 24 minutes against Cleveland.

Zeller had six points, three rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes before exiting with the injury. He had career-best averages of 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 58 games (39 starts) last season.

Trending

The 28-year-old is in his eighth season and he was the No. 4 overall pick in 2013 out of Indiana.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers