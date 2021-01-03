John Wall and Christian Wood impress as Houston beat Sacramento

Houston shook off the late scratch of James Harden to clinch a back-to-back sweep of Sacramento Kings thanks to John Wall who had game highs of 28 points, six assists, and three steals.

Harden, who poured in 33 points with eight assists in a 122-119 victory over the Kings on New Year's Eve, was a late scratch with a right ankle sprain.

Hosts Houston found sufficient scoring elsewhere, with Eric Gordon replacing Harden and recording 21 points in a 102-94 victory on Saturday night.

Image: Houston Rockets' John Wall controls the ball during the third quarter against the Kings

Christian Wood notched his third double-double for the Rockets with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points, while Buddy Hield chipped in 17 points and five 3-pointers.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, but after a scorching start, Sacramento finished just 35 of 90 (38.9%) from the floor.

Austin Rivers hit a three-pointer that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good late in the fourth quarter Saturday night and added the clinching layup with 35.3 seconds remaining as the Knicks surprised the host Indiana Pacers, 106-102.

Rivers, who played his second game for the Knicks after missing the first four games due to a groin injury, scored 15 points off the bench for New York, which has won three of four.

RJ Barrett scored a team-high 25 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point attempts and the Knicks hit 44.4 % (12 of 27) of their 3-pointers, two nights after shooting a franchise record-low 8.3% (3 of 36) from the 3-point line.

Julius Randle finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Elfrid Payton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson went of 8 of 10 shooting and netted 16 points.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 33 points for the Pacers, who have lost two of their last three.

Domantas Sabonis (13 points, 13 rebounds) had his sixth double-double in as many games to start the season, while Myles Turner scored 17 points, Victor Oladipo finished with 16 points, and Justin Holiday added 12 points off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-99 Orlando Magic

Darius Bazley had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Oklahoma City past Orlando as their franchise-record start hit the buffers.

After starting the season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history, Orlando have now lost back-to-back games while the Thunder have broken a three-game losing streak.

The Magic had thrived in the fourth quarter, outscoring opponents in the final quarter in each of their first four games.

However, it was the Thunder who shone in the final 15 minutes, outscoring their hosts 24-17 in the fourth to pick up their second win of the new season.

The Thunder had six players score in double figures, with George Hill adding 18 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 and Horford, Maledon and Diallo 12 each.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 30 points, while Terrence Ross added 26, but the duo combined for just eight points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte Hornets 112-127 Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures as hosts Philadelphia proved too strong for Charlotte.

Seth Curry added 21 points, Joel Embiid contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 18 points for the Sixers, who won their 18th in a row at home.

Ben Simmons earned his 29th career triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Danny Green also scored 13 points for Philadelphia, who won their third straight game and hit a season-best 16 shots from 3-point range.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 35 points, while Gordon Hayward added 20 and LaMelo Ball chipped in with 13.

Cleveland Cavaliers 96-91 Atlanta Hawks

Collin Sexton scored 27 points and made some clutch field goals down the stretch to lead Cleveland to a victory in Atlanta.

Sexton got help from Andre Drummond, who notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Cavaliers. JaVale McGee chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Cedi Osman poured in 11 points.

Trae Young and Clint Capela both scored 16 points for the Hawks, who blew a 12-point halftime lead. Capela also brought down 16 rebounds while Young dished out 10 assists.

Toronto Raptors 116-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 21 to lead host New Orleans to a season sweep of Toronto.

Eric Bledsoe (19 points, 10 assists) and Steven Adams (13 points, 10 rebounds) both added double-doubles for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball also chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

Fred VanVleet poured in a team-high 27 points for the Raptors, while Chris Boucher scored 24. O.G. Anunoby and Kyle Lowry added 17 and 16 points, respectively, in defeat.

