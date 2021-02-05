Watch Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns free with the Heatcheck team

Jaydee Dyer will be joined by Chicago Bulls legend BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to provide alternative commentary, analysis and answer questions from viewers as the Boston Celtics take on the Phoenix Suns this Sunday.

The Boston Celtics head into this weekend with two tough Western Conference matchups on the horizon.

First is the in-form Clippers in Los Angeles on Friday night, before the Celtics head to the Salt River Valley to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Live NBA: Boston @ LA Clippers 05.02 Saturday 6th February 3:00am

Despite the strong play of both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Boston have made something of an inconsistent start to the season, currently with an 11-9 overall record and sitting fourth in the East.

They've lost three of their last four, including a single-point defeat to their historic rivals the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, and will be desperate to prove their championship credentials with a strong showing on this double road trip.

Meanwhile, the Suns boast an identical win/loss record but remain sixth in the stronger West as it stands, five games back of the league-leading Utah Jazz.

A heavy 22-point blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans has put a halt to a recent upturn in performances that led to three straight wins - first against the Warriors, and then back-to-back victories over the floundering Mavericks in their doubleheader earlier this week.

With veteran point guard Chris Paul, superstar center in the making Deandre Ayton and fearless scorer Devin Booker, the Suns certainly have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Brown and Tatum, but they must first take care of a home tie against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Watch Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns with the Heatcheck team live on Sky Sports and on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7pm Sunday

