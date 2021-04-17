Julius Randle pours in 44 points as New York Knicks beat Dallas Mavericks

Julius Randle matched his season high of 44 points and also contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the New York Knicks to a 117-109 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks.

Friday night's NBA results Indiana Pacers 111 - 119 Utah Jazz Oklahoma City Thunder 104 - 110 Detroit Pistons Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans 115 - 117 Washington Wizards (OT) Charlotte Hornets 115 - 130 Brooklyn Nets Orlando Magic 102 - 113 Toronto Raptors Memphis Grizzlies 126 - 115 Chicago Bulls Denver Nuggets 128 - 99 Houston Rockets Miami Heat 111 - 119 Minnesota Timberwolves Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 106 San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks 117 - 109 Dallas Mavericks

Randle fell one point shy of matching his career high while helping New York win its fifth straight game. It is the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game stretch in March 2014.

RJ Barrett added 24 points and eight rebounds and Derrick Rose scored 15 points for the Knicks. New York's Nerlens Noel collected 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Kristaps Porzingis registered 23 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, matched his career best of 19 assists and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mavericks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 16 points, Josh Richardson added 14 and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 for Dallas, which connected on 44 percent of its shots and was 15 of 45 from behind the arc.

Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid totaled 36 points and 14 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 106-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Furkan Korkmaz finished with 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range to help Philadelphia earn its fourth straight victory. Ben Simmons added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Danny Green had 11 points and seven assists.

Paul George paced the Clippers with 37 points, nine rebounds and six assists, the fifth consecutive game with 30-plus points for the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week.

Patrick Patterson contributed 18 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Marcus Morris Sr. added 15 points, Reggie Jackson had 13 and Rajon Rondo scored 10 with eight assists.

Los Angeles played without Kawhi Leonard, who missed his fourth consecutive game due to right foot soreness. Philadelphia played without former Clipper Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Seth Curry (left hip flexor tightness) and Dwight Howard (left knee soreness).

Charlotte Hornets 115 - 130 Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris scored 26 points and Kevin Durant poured in 25 points and added 11 assists as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-115 in a matchup of injury-riddled teams in New York.

Landry Shamet added 20 points off the Brooklyn bench.

The outcome means Brooklyn, which lost Wednesday night at Philadelphia, hasn't dropped consecutive games since early February.

Miles Bridges poured in 33 points and Terry Rozier had 27 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, while rookie center Vernon Carey Jr. notched a 21-point outing.

The Nets were in their first game since the announced retirement of center LaMarcus Aldridge, who had made his debut with the team barely two weeks earlier in a victory against Charlotte. His sudden decision to retire was revealed Thursday based on a heart condition. He had 11 points and nine rebounds vs. the Hornets on April 1.

New Orleans Pelicans 115 - 117 Washington Wizards (OT)

Russell Westbrook made two free throws with one second left in overtime to finish with 36 points as the host Washington Wizards defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115.

Westbrook, who had 10 of the Wizards' 12 points in overtime and assisted on the other basket, finished with 15 rebounds and one assist short of what would have been his seventh consecutive triple-double.

The score was tied when Raul Neto stole the ball from the Pelicans' Zion Williamson with 15.5 seconds left in overtime, leading to Williamson's foul on Westbrook. New Orleans' challenge to the call was unsuccessful and Williamson fouled out on the play.

Bradley Beal added 30 points, despite missing all nine of his 3-point attempts, and Daniel Gafford had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Wizards.

Brandon Ingram scored 34, Williamson had 21, Naji Marshall had 16 points and 11 rebounds and James Johnson scored 11 to lead the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City Thunder 104 - 110 Detroit Pistons

Josh Jackson had 29 points, Saddiq Bey and Frank Jackson tossed in 18 apiece, and the host Detroit Pistons handed Oklahoma City its ninth consecutive loss, 110-104.

Isaiah Stewart powered for 15 points and 21 rebounds, a single-game record for a Detroit rookie. Killian Hayes supplied nine points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 26 points. Darius Bazley had 19 points and seven rebounds and Moses Brown added 12 points with eight rebounds.

The Pistons sat many of their regulars, including top scorer Jerami Grant, who scored 28 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Center Mason Plumlee and guards Wayne Ellington, Cory Joseph, Rodney McGruder, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr. also missed the game due to either rest or injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) and Aleksej Pokusevski (arm) were among the players who missed the game for Oklahoma City.

Orlando Magic 102 - 113 Toronto Raptors

Paul Watson scored 20 of his career-best 30 points in the third quarter in his first career start and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Orlando Magic 113-102 in Tampa.

Watson was 8-for-11 from 3-point range as the Raptors won their eighth straight game over the Magic dating to April 1, 2019.

Yuta Watanabe also had a career-best with 21 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. Stanley Johnson added 13 points, Chris Boucher scored 11 and Freddie Gillespie had 10.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, who have lost seven of eight. Cole Anthony added 19, Chuma Okeke scored 14 and Dwayne Bacon had 12.