Bam Adebayo wins it at the horn as Miami Heat beat Brooklyn Nets in thriller

Bam Adebayo's step-back 14-foot jumper from the baseline at the buzzer lifted the Miami Heat to a 109-107 victory at home against the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup of shorthanded teams on Sunday.

Sunday night's NBA results Indiana Pacers 117 - 129 Atlanta Hawks New Orleans Pelicans 112 - 122 New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets 107 - 109 Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers 101 - 109 Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets 114 - 110 Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 112 Toronto Raptors Sacramento Kings 121 - 107 Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves 105 - 124 Los Angeles Clippers

Brooklyn Nets 107 - 109 Miami Heat

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak despite playing without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points and made 7-of-12 3-pointers to lead the Nets, who lost Kevin Durant early to injury.

Durant scored the Nets' first eight points before exiting the game with 7:57 left in the first quarter with what was diagnosed as a left thigh contusion. Durant banged his left knee against Heat forward Trevor Ariza's knee on a drive to the basket and sat out the remainder of the game.

After Goran Dragic's coast-to-coast layup tied the game at 107 with 43.6 seconds left, Irving missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt from the top of the key with 24.3 seconds remaining with Adebayo defending him.

Adebayo then held the ball at the other end and dribbled into the paint with two seconds left to fire up his winning shot.

Dragic finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Dewayne Dedmon totalled 10 points and 10 rebounds off Miami's bench. Kendrick Nunn made five of the Heat's 16 triples and finished with 17 points while Ariza had 15 points and nine rebounds. Duncan Robinson scored 11 points.

Durant, a 11-time All-Star, returned to the Nets' line-up April 7 after a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He played in four of Brooklyn's previous five games and averaged 23.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds during that span.

Minnesota Timberwolves 105 - 124 Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers backed up their standing as the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA and cruised to a 124-105 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers made half of their 42 attempts from 3-point range and led by as many as 38 points. Los Angeles entered 42 percent from distance as a team. The Clippers had 104 points by the end of the third quarter and have not lost a game when they scored at least 100 points through three quarters since 1989.

Hot-shooting Paul George led the Clippers offensively with 23 points on 9 of 17 from the field and 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds, but his streak of five consecutive games with 30-plus points came to an end.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the Clippers' starting line-up after a four-game absence due to a foot injury and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 23 minutes.

All five Los Angeles starters finished in double figures. Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 19 points and six rebounds, while Ivica Zubac added 13 points and six rebounds. Reggie Jackson finished with 13 points.

Anthony Edwards topped the Timberwolves with 23 points, making 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and six rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 112 - 122 New York Knicks (OT)

Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists as the host New York Knicks won their sixth consecutive game by defeating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime.

Randle added five steals, Derrick Rose scored a season-high 23 off the bench, RJ Barrett scored 18 before fouling out, Reggie Bullock had 15 before fouling out and Nerlens Noel added 12 points as New York beat New Orleans for the second time in its past three games.

Williamson had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Eric Bledsoe scored 22, Brandon Ingram added 19 and Steven Adams had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, who lost in overtime for the second consecutive game.

Bullock made a tying 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Bledsoe missed a last-second jumper to send the game to an extra period.

Bullock's 3-pointer and Randle's two free throws gave New York a 112-105 lead with 2:11 left and the lead never shrunk to fewer than five points after that.

Indiana Pacers 117 - 129 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young collected 34 points and 11 assists and the Atlanta Hawks used a fast finish to secure a 129-117 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Clint Capela recorded 25 points and 24 rebounds and Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 23 points for the Hawks, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

Indiana received 29 points and eight assists from Malcolm Brogdon and 18 points and 15 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis. T.J. McConnell came off the bench to score 18 points.

The Pacers, who trailed by as many as 20 points, tied it at 105 on a basket by Sabonis with 5:09 remaining. The teams each had a bucket before the Hawks went on a 13-4 run, sparked by 3-pointers from Huerter, Bogdanovic and Young.

Atlanta shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range, with Bogdanovic and Huerter each making five from beyond the arc.

Sacramento Kings 121 - 107 Dallas Mavericks

De'Aaron Fox poured in a team-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings were never threatened after scoring the game's first eight points while earning a 121-107 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks to end a nine-game losing streak.

Fox had a double-double with a game-high 12 assists, as did Hassan Whiteside with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the Kings won for the first time since March 29 at San Antonio.

Luka Doncic had a game-high 37 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Harrison Barnes added 24 points, Terence Davis had 23 and Delon Wright added 13 for the Kings, who out-shot the Mavericks 49.4 percent to 44.8 percent.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 20 for the Mavericks, who have opened a five-game homestand with consecutive defeats, including a 117-109 loss to New York on Friday.

Portland Trail Blazers 101 - 109 Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier scored 34 points to help the Charlotte Hornets snap a four-game losing streak in a 109-101 victory against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

P.J. Washington contributed 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots off the bench and Miles Bridges added 19 points. Jalen McDaniels also had 13 points for Charlotte.

Carmelo Anthony pumped in 24 points and C.J. McCollum posted 22 points for Portland. Norman Powell chipped in 17 points, but he was 1-for-8 on 3s.

It was the second straight game for the Trail Blazers without injured team scoring leader Damian Lillard. Unlike two nights earlier in a one-point win at San Antonio, the Trail Blazers were unable to overcome his absence this time.

Rozier, who took 24 of the Charlotte starters' combined 53 shots from the field, racked up seven 3-point baskets on 13 tries. He also delivered a team-best 10 assists to go with eight rebounds.

Charlotte led by as many as 29 points in the third quarter.

Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 112 Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher scored 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Sunday in Tampa.

Boucher scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the game as the Raptors won their third in a row while extending the Thunder's losing streak to 10. Boucher made a career-high six 3-pointers.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for the Raptors, Malachi Flynn had 15, Stanley Johnson 12 and Yuta Watanabe and Freddie Gillespie each had 10.

Luguentz Dort scored 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter for the Thunder. Darius Bazley added 16 points, Kenrich Williams had 12 and Isaiah Roby 11.

Houston Rockets 114 - 110 Orlando Magic

Christian Wood posted his 17th double-double and Kelly Olynyk chipped in 24 points and two critical free throws with 14.4 seconds left to play as the visiting Houston Rockets snapped a five-game losing skid with a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Wood finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Rockets, who had dropped 10 of 11 entering play. His 10-foot jumper with 39.9 seconds left extended the Houston lead to five points, but the Magic did not relent, with rookie guard Cole Anthony making a 3-pointer and a driving layup that kept the Magic in contention. But Olynyk and Avery Bradley sealed the win at the line.

Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points and seven assists for the Rockets before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Armoni Brooks scored 16 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting off the bench.

Anthony and Gary Harris added 16 points apiece for the Magic, losers of eight of their last nine.