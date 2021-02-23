Terms & Conditions - Virtually Meet NBA Legend Ron Harper

Eligibility



1. This Promotion is open to all existing Sky customers, who are Sky TV / Sky Broadband / Sky Mobile / subscribers, aged 18 years or over (proof of age may be required), resident in UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland and who have been automatically enrolled in, or have successfully joined the Sky VIP programme.



2. Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of the NBA Entities any Sky UK Limited company ("Sky"), companies associated with the Promotion and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the Promotion. The NBA Entities is defined as NBA Properties, Inc. ("NBAP"), the National Basketball Association (the "NBA") and its member teams.



3. Your Sky account must be active in order to be eligible to enter and be selected as a winner of the Promotion and receive any prize.



Promotional Period

4. This Promotion opens at 09:00 on 12 February and ends at 09:00 on 7 March 2021. All entries must be received no later than 09:00:00 on 7 March 2021 (the "Promotional Period").



Entry Requirements

5. No purchase necessary. To enter this Promotion, all you need to do is fill out the entry form, answer to the question and click 'enter'.



6. One entry per Sky VIP household over the Promotional Period



7. Entries sent in through agents, third parties, websites or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entry if qualifying criteria are not met as well as the right to select a replacement entry into the competition element of the Promotion.



Winner Selection and notification

8. Five winners will be selected by an independent judge using the judging criteria. The winners will be chosen based on the below criteria in clause 9 on or around 8 March 2021 from all correct and eligible entries received during the Promotional Period



9. The judging criteria is as follows:



a. Stage 1: A minimum 500 entries will be selected by a random computer-generated draw from all eligible entries received during the Promotional Period to create a Stage 1 Shortlist on or around 8 March 2021. If the number of entries does not exceed 500 then all entries will form part of the Stage 1 Shortlist.



b. Stage 2: Answers to the question submitted by the Stage 1 shortlist will be judged by an independent judge to select 5 winners based upon the following selection criteria:

i. Compelling

ii. Interesting

iii. Different

iv. Within the specified word count limit (100 words).



10. The winners will be notified by phone and email on or around 10 March 2021 and we will also confirm how you will receive further information about your prize.



11. The winners will be required to provide the following information to the Promoter (or third party it nominates to issue and manage the prize) within 24 hours of being informed that they've won: full name, age and phone number. If the winners have not responded within 24 hours or are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.



12. If the winners cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant



Prizes

13. Each winner will receive the following prize:

a. One spot in a 30 minute virtual group meet and greet with NBA legend Ron Harper

b. Please note, all five winners will be dialled in at the same time and must be available for the call at 5pm UK Time on 15th March 2021.

c. The prize does not include any other service or item not specifically described above.



Data Protection

14. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the Promotion and contacting the winners to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.



15. By entering this Promotion, if you are the winner, the Promoter may publish or make available your surname, county and winning entry. You can object to this publication or ask for less information to be published or made available through the "Contact us" link on Sky.com. If you have objected, the Promoter may still be required to provide information to the Advertising Standards Authority if required.



General

16. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.



17. The prize is for your personal use only. You may not sell any prizes under any circumstances.



18. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.



19. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.



20. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents and the NBA Entities exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.



21. The Promoter will not be liable for any prizes that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.



22. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.



23. The winners of the prizes or their nominated recipients must keep to:



a. all separate terms and conditions on which the rewards are issued by any third-party supplier (including NBA Entities) will apply, and if there is any difference between their terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these terms and conditions will take precedence; and



b. all applicable laws, regulations, guidelines and health & safety rules that apply in the country in which the prize or event is awarded or takes place including any national or local lockdowns that apply in the region that you live in and where any event may take place and any information given by the employees of an event venue or other authority.



24. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.



25. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English or Irish law. You irrevocably agree that the Courts of England, Wales and Ireland shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.



Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD