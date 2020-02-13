Luka Doncic produces dazzling performance as Dallas Mavericks trounce Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic sets himself to pass during the Mavericks' win against the Kings

Luka Doncic produced a dazzling 33-point performance in his return from injury, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a resounding victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Before heading to the All-Star game to play with his basketball idol LeBron James, Doncic returned from injury to test a pairing that's a lot more important to the Dallas sensation.

The 20-year-old Slovenian and fellow Euro star Kristaps Porzingis will want to keep this up after the break.

Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle while Porzingis chipped in 27 points with 13 boards, leading the Mavericks to a 130-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Image: Luka Doncic roars in celebration during the Mavericks' win over the Kings

An All-Star starter set to play for LeBron James' team in his second season, Doncic added eight assists in the NBA triple-double leader's final game before going to All-Star weekend in Chicago, where he also plans to play in the Rising Stars game.

Porzingis will be waiting when he gets back after thriving like rarely before in their first season together, and after the 7ft 3in Latvian recorded a career-best three consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds with Doncic out.

"It is just getting better and better," Doncic said of the pair playing together. "It is good when we both have those nights."

0:18 Luka Doncic found Mavericks team-mate Maxi Kleber with a superb no-look pass in Dallas' comfortable win against Sacramento.

Porzingis, who had five assists and three blocks, was 11-of-16 from the field with an emphatic dunk in transition that pushed the Dallas lead past 20 for the first time at 89-68 late in the third quarter.

"The playmaking and the communication and the eye contact between them throughout the game offensively was fantastic," coach Rick Carlisle said. "KP mixed rolls, pops. Luka was driving, stepping back. And they were playing great off each other. That is a great thing to see, particularly headed into the break."