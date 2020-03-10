Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck LIVE!

Ovie Soko returns alongside Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA show, on YouTube on Tuesday evening.

Heavyweight regular-season battles, coaching departures and the Miilwaukee Bucks' surprising losing streak are all on the agenda as Heatcheck returns for a brand new episode.

In the aftermath of the latest Battle of LA, Clippers' defensive specialist Patrick Beverley claimed LeBron James is "not hard" to guard, despite 'The King' dominating a game won 112-103 by the Lakers. Does 'PatBev' need to be more selective when picking his battles?

In the East, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday. Ovie and Mo will assess Atkinson's exit, where it leaves the franchise and the contenders to take on head coaching duties in the 2020/21 season.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo injured and the Bucks' enduring a three-game losing streak, does Milwaukee's path through the playoffs look less straightforward than it once did. Could the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers stop the Bucks from reaching the NBA Finals?

Off the court, the Heatcheck panel will be undertaking arguably the hardest task in the NBA - how would they go about fixing the perenially-struggling New York Knicks?

Finally, the panel will preview a busy weekend of Primetime games, featuring Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks (Saturday 6pm, available via a free live stream) and a Sunday night double-header with Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers (7:30pm) followed by Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards (10pm).

All that, plus Mo showcasing the NBA's sartorial elegance in Fits of the Week and the panel making their nominations for this week's Mamba Mentality award.

