NBA: Boston Celtics travel to Toronto Raptors on Friday night

Aside from followers of the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA fans happiest to see Lebron James take his talents west may have been those based in Toronto and Boston.

Both the Raptors and Celtics have been eliminated from the play-offs for three of the last four seasons by the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. With the 'king of the east' having abdicated, there is finally a clear path to the NBA finals for both of these franchises.

The Raptors have attempted to capitalise by trading for Kawhi Leonard, who could fill the void left by James as the best player in the conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics' patient construction of a championship-calibre roster appears to have been timed to perfection.

Key Battle

Kawhi Leonard v Gordon Hayward - Injuries limited these two All-Stars to a combined 10 games last season. Hayward's was the more traumatic as a gruesome ankle fracture ended his season on opening night, while Leonard was kept out of action by persistent pain in his quad. Unsurprisingly both showed signs of rust during pre-season, but should embrace the opportunity to exhibit their all-round skillsets in this elite matchup.

Numbers Game

Both these teams ranked in the top 10 for three-point attempts last season, averaging more than 30 per game. Despite the addition of Leonard, a mid-range specialist, the Raptors managed to get up 33 shots from behind the arc in their season opener, while Boston had 37 in their win over the 76ers. Expect it to be raining threes in Toronto on Friday night.

One to Watch (Raptors)

One of two active British players in the NBA, OG Anunoby looks set to ensure the UK is represented for many years to come. The London-born small forward put together an impressive first season after being drafted at No 23. Having initially been projected as a top-five pick, Anunoby suffered a knee injury months before the draft that saw him fall into the grateful clutches of the Raptors. Having made a full recovery, he quickly established himself as one of the league's elite stoppers and is set to form a devastating defensive tandem with Leonard.

One to Watch (Celtics)

Another of the NBA's most promising sophomores, last year's No 3 draft pick Jayson Tatum exceeded all expectations by leading the Celtics to the brink of the NBA finals. Without the injured Kyrie Irving, Tatum proved to be Boston's most potent offensive option and produced a memorable dunk over Lebron James in a marginal game-seven defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His summer workouts with Kobe Bryant looked to have had the desired effect as he led the Celtics to victory over the 76ers with 23 points on opening night.

