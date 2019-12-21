Kristaps Porzingis hails Dallas Mavericks depth and chemistry after road win over 76ers

Kristaps Porzingis said the Mavericks have "so many weapons" after a Luka Doncic-less Dallas inflicted a third straight defeat on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavericks proved they are more than a one-man show as Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr added 27 points to lead Dallas to a 117-98 victory at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

Dallas improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without Doncic for the last week. The 20-year-old missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain. Doncic, one of the league leaders in minutes, points, rebounds and assists, is averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Dallas ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak in Milwaukee on Monday night in Doncic's absence.

"You never want to be without Luka, and we need him back as soon as possible," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "But as long as he is out, we have a plan and guys are executing well. We really played together and extremely well. If you are going to win in this building, you are going to have to fight and our guys did."

Porzingis put his inside-outside game on display again, reaching at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the fourth straight contest. He said the Mavericks are deep and gelling.

"The chemistry is good in the locker room and on the floor," Porzingis said. "We got out and did what we were supposed to and play hard. No secret. We have a great bench and that is our strength, just so many weapons."

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home. The 76ers suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone.

"The past three games we have laid eggs," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "We have not played with a competitive drive that reflects this team."

Philadelphia could not solve the 2-3 zone against Dallas either. They are held to 29.4 per cent shooting from long range. The Sixers missed 24 of 34 three-pointers.

Carlisle said the Mavericks went to the zone four minutes into the contest and stayed with what was working.

"We got hot with the zone and we were active in it," he said. "Guys scrambled around and played their butts off. The most important thing is to play hard in it, and that is what we did."

Embiid said the 76ers need to attack the zone with more aggressiveness and take the shots when they are there.

"We were playing scared," he said.

Porzingis put an exclamation point on the victory with a driving, one-handed jam with 39.3 seconds left.

