NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Two struggling teams who were once Eastern Conference powerhouses meet in an NBA Primetime clash on Saturday night.

Back in the 1990s, the Knicks and Bulls, led by Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan, engaged in a series of dramatic playoff clashes. Those bruising high-profile battles are a distant memory for both franchises now.

The New York Knicks (17-42) have endured another disappointing season that looks likely to end with them in the draft lottery once again. After striking out on big-name free agents in the summer, the team began the season in terrible form resulting in the firing of head coach David Fizdale.

The Knicks have played better basketball under interim coach Mike Miller but, overall, have failed to overturn their losing trend. They are currently mired in a six-game losing streak and have won just eight times at Madison Square Garden this season.

One bright spot for the Knicks is the promise shown by some of their young players. Rookie RJ Barrett, selected third overall in the 2019 Draft behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, has averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his first season while 21-year-old center Mitchell Robinson continues to block shots at an elite rate.

But while Barrett and Robinson offer hope for the future, the regression of 2017 and 2018 first-round picks Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox has added to the pessimism of the loyal Knicks fan base.

The Bulls' overall season record (20-39) isn't much better than that of the Knicks but the feeling persists that, if the Bulls could string together a run of wins, they still have a chance of sneaking into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Chicago's season has been blighted by injury. In their Tuesday night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Jim Boylen was only able to field nine fit players. Twin big men Wendell Carter Jr and Lauri Markkanen have both missed more than a month of action at a critical time.

Despite his team's struggles, guard Zach LaVine has remained a dangerous offensive force, averaging 25.5 points per game and adding to his long list of highlight-reel dunks. Rookie point guard Coby White has been in superb recent form, putting up three successive 30-point games.

