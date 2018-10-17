New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets live on Sky Sports

Everything you need to know about Wednesday night's live NBA game on Sky Sports...

New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets

Scene Setter - Both the Pelicans and the Rockets made the play-offs last season, but neither could topple the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans finished sixth in a strong Western Conference before losing 4-1 in the conference semi-finals to the Warriors. While they have lost All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins to the Warriors, they have added some much-needed depth to the roster by acquiring free agents Julius Randle (center) and Elfrid Payton (point guard).

Houston lived and died by the three-pointer last year, setting an NBA record for made field goals from long-range. They ultimately missed, however, 27 in a row during Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals, leading to their elimination at the hands of the Warriors.

The addition of future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony provides an interesting sub-plot, as Houston will need to find a way to share the ball with him, detracting from the ball-handling time of Chris Paul and James Harden.

Viewers can expect Houston to fire a barrage of three-pointers from their back court trio of Paul, Harden and Eric Gordon, much as they did last year, while New Orleans will look to get the ball inside for Anthony Davis to work his magic.

Key Battle - Clint Capela vs Anthony Davis. Davis is one of the best rim-protectors in the NBA, while Capela, despite not being an All-Star, had a huge impact in the paint last year, hitting career highs in several key areas. Davis is always going to get his points, but Houston will hope that Capela can limit his ability to dominate, making New Orleans rely on their less talented players to pick up the load. Foul trouble could be a huge factor in this one; if either of these players pick up a few early ones, the opposition may be able to gain a strong advantage.

Numbers Game - 3470 - the number of three-point attempts last season by the Rockets. Houston were the first team in NBA history to shoot more three-point than two-point field goals last season, which is reflective of the way the game has changed in recent years.

One to Watch (Pelicans) - Without a doubt, big man Anthony Davis, aka 'The Brow'. Recognised as one of the most talented players in the league, Davis is so good that their head coach Alvin Gentry said this week that his side would not trade him for anybody.. even Beyonce.

One to watch (Rockets) - Reigning MVP James Harden. With some of the best handles in the game, mixed with his ability to shoot from deep and get to the basket at will, 'The Beard' is always guaranteed to be entertaining to watch.

