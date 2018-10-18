NBA: Anthony Davis helps New Orleans beat Houston with 32 points

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans made a statement on opening night

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans made a statement on opening night with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, helped New Orleans dominate Houston on the second night of the new season in a 131-112 win.

Davis also added three blocks and three steals as he over-shadowed 2018 MVP James Harden, who scored 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Watch the full video of Davis' match-winning performance above.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including Saturday night's action free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA