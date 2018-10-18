LeBron James' LA Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers

Here's a look at LeBron James' best plays from his first preseason in a Lakers uniform.

LeBron James will make his debut for the LA Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports at 3.30am.

Background - The three-time NBA champion LeBron left his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, during the offseason and the race for his signature was won by the Lakers.

Click here to see highlights from every NBA game from Wednesday night.

Image: Portland have won 15 games in a row against LA

LeBron's switch from east to west means he will meet the Golden State Warriors, the winners of the past two championships, before the finals - threatening his remarkable run of making eight consecutive finals.

Tonight, he wears yellow and purple competitively for the first time.

Numbers game - the Trail Blazers are on a 15-game winning streak against the Lakers…

One to watch (Lakers) - Obviously all eyes will be on a certain someone, but don't forget the Lakers are a much-changed unit this season. Lance Stephenson, previously one of LeBron's adversaries, is an intriguing subplot. How will the former rivals link up as team-mates for the first time?

Image: LeBron James high fives Rajon Rondo

One to watch (Trail Blazers) - Moe Harkless has his injury concerns but will be tasked with being Portland's main roadblock against LeBron. On The King's debut for LA with unfamiliar team-mates in a hostile atmosphere, perhaps this is the best possible time to play LeBron. Harkless needs a performance.

