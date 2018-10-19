LeBron James hosts Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony on LA Lakers debut

Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul are good friends with LeBron James and will come head to head with the Lakers man on Saturday night in LA

For much of their careers, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony have watched on as LeBron James has dominated, winning three NBA titles and reaching nine finals.

However, this time around they start the season on a Rockets team considered contenders, while James leads an LA Lakers side whose post-season place is not guaranteed.

Saturday night, the Staples Center, and along with a who's who of Hollywood, many of James' close friends will be in town to witness his home debut for the Lakers. Two of the closest, in Paul and Anthony, will be on the court to face him, live on Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 3.30am.

All born within the space of a year, starting with Anthony in May 1984, the trio have known and competed against each other since they were children. As has been the case throughout, James will be the centre of attention as both sides play their second game of the NBA season.

The fanfare that has surrounded James since his formative years will be heightened as he plays a home game in the Western Conference for the first time in his 16-season NBA career, after his much-publicised exit from his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul came agonisingly close to reaching the first finals of his career last season as the Rockets were eliminated by eventual champions Golden State Warriors in a decisive game seven in the Western Conference finals. It may have been a different story if the point guard hadn't been ruled out of the final two games of the series with a hamstring injury.

Rockets @ Lakers Sunday 3.30am, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix

3:23 LeBron James' Top 10 Plays from the 2017-18 season

James, who extended his streak to eight consecutive finals, would have been waiting for him. 'The King' produced a super-human effort to drag the Cavaliers out of the East, but even he was powerless to prevent a 4-0 loss to the Warriors.

Unlike his contemporaries, Anthony's reputation has taken a dive in recent years, with his ball-hogging style of attack becoming outdated. After finally moving on from a fruitless seven seasons spent with the Knicks, he failed to make a positive impact for Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

With that failed experiment, many thought that Anthony's final chance to play on a contending team had passed, but the Rockets - perhaps influenced by the recommendation of Paul - have given the 2013 scoring champion one last shot.

While Anthony's arrival adds to the options of a team already stacked with offensive talent, the loss of defensive specialists Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute has led some to doubt whether the Rockets can even come close to the 65 wins they posted last season.

1:45 Highlights as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Meanwhile, with Paul and reigning MVP James Harden sure to dominate the ball, there are further questions as to whether Anthony will get the opportunities he believes his talents merit.

While it would be extremely hasty to draw any major conclusions from the opening game of the season, a resounding defeat at home to New Orleans Pelicans wasn't the way head coach Mike D'Antoni would have liked his team to start the season and he'll be seeking a reaction against the Lakers.

They will have to contend with the unpredictability of James' new team - a mix of talented youngsters and quirky veterans. Quite how they will gel and who will emerge as James' chief support remains to be seen.

1:14 LeBron James made an impressive debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, despite their defeat to Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener

An opening defeat to Portland Trail Blazers gave further credence to the idea that 'the king' faces perhaps the toughest challenge of his career.

The positive for James is that the Lakers, who went 35-47 last season, haven't reached the play-offs since 2013.

Emerging from a loaded Western Conference to reach the post-season alone will delight the franchise's considerable fan base.

The Houston pair's close but competitive relationship with James will ensure all three bring their A-game on Saturday, but if they need any extra motivation, a star-studded Staples Center crowd will provide it.

Actor and season-ticket holder Jack Nicholson will surely be in attendance to greet the king, while Rihanna, Jay-Z and Beyonce have regularly showed their support for James over the years. If that's not enough, another of the city's sporting heroes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has already welcomed James.

4:39 Houston Rockets Top 10 Plays from the 2017-18 season

Sky Sports' live coverage of the NBA continues on Sky Sports Arena with Sunday morning's coverage also free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix from 3.30am when Houston visit the LA Lakers before the weekend concludes on Sky Sports Arena when Atlanta travel to Cleveland from 11pm.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week and www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA