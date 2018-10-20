WATCH: Jonas Jerebko’s last-second heroics lifts Warriors to win over Jazz

Watch as Jonas Jerebko tips in the game winner with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Golden State Warriors a 124-123 victory over Utah Jazz.

Jonas Jerebko executed a clutch tip-in with 0.3 seconds left against his former team to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 124-123 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Jerebko, who also played for the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, joined the Warriors in the offseason after being let go by the Jazz.

"My team-mates knew this was a big game for me coming back here. I wanted to win and told them I really wanted this one," said Jerebko.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Stephen Curry tallied 31, while Sweden's Jerebko came off the bench to score 10 and the game winner in a wild contest in front of a crowd of 18,300.

"He had a little bit of juice and fire coming here to Utah to show up his old team-mates," said Curry of Jerebko.

On the Warriors' final possession of the game, Durant attempted a jump shot from the free-throw line which rattled off the rim but Jerebko was right there to outmuscle Rudy Gobert for the winner.

"I took the ball out, so I knew I was going to give it to K.D. and I knew he was going to shoot it, so I just tried to get to the rim," Jerebko said.