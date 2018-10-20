NBA's plays of the night from Friday, October 19

The top 10 plays from a thrilling Friday night in the NBA

Check out the all the best dunks, blocks and game-winning shots from an action-packed Friday night in the NBA.

Jonas Jerebko scored with only 0.3 seconds left on the clock as the Golden State Warriors recorded a narrow 124-123 win over the Utah Jazz.

There was more drama in New York as Caris LeVert hit the tie-breaking layup with one second remaining as the Brooklyn Nets won their home opener against the Knicks

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Boston Celtics 113-101.

Week 1: Thursday night's results Magic 88-120 Hornets

Nets 107-105 Knicks

Grizzlies 131-117 Hawks

Timberwolves 131-123 Cavaliers

Pelicans 149-129 Kings

Raptors 113-101 Celtics

Bucks 118-101 Pacers

Clippers 108-92 Thunder

Jazz 123-124 Warriors

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record for points in their second consecutive high-scoring rout, winning their home opener against the Sacramento Kings 149-129.

Click the video at the top of the page to see the top 10 plays from the Friday night games.

