Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is Saturday's player of the night after a near-perfect game

Nikola Jokic scores 35 points, 11 assists & 12 rebounds for the Denver Nuggets in their 119-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Denver Nuggets team-mates heaped praise on Nikola Jokic after his sensational player-of-the-day performance on Saturday night against Phoenix.

Jokic scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists in the Nuggets' 119-91 rout of the Suns, but that line told only half of the story.

1:30 Nikola Jokic reacts to the Denver Nuggets crowd calling 'MVP' after an impressive performance against the Phoenix Suns.

The Serbian star became only the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double with perfect shooting from the field, joining the legendary Wilt Chamberlain in an elite club.

His only miss on the night came from the free-throw line, where he hit 10 of his 11 attempts.

Jokic was serenaded with chants of "MVP, MVP" from the home crowd.

"He had one of those nights tonight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "He missed one shot tonight, from the foul line. And anytime you're mentioned in company with Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right."

"It was a perfect night for him," Nuggets guard Jamal Murray added. "He hit every shot today, no turnovers, triple-double. So, it couldn't get any better."

1:51 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns clash with the Denver Nuggets in week one of the NBA

"Individually and collectively we got spanked in every aspect of the game," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. "Jokic had a monster game."

Click on the video at the top of the page to check out Nikola Jokic's career night.

