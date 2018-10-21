NBA's best plays of the night from Saturday, October 20

Check out the all the dunks and game-winning shots with the top plays from Saturday night in the NBA.

A total of 11 games on the schedule and plenty for the panel to choose from, with several possibles coming from LeBron James' home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers fell 124-115 to the Houston Rockets but there were plenty of highlights, good and bad, including a melee which broke out in the closing stages and saw three players ejected from the game.

Elsewhere Nikola Jokic had a night to remember, becoming only the second player in NBA history - after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain - to have a triple-double over 30 points with perfect shooting from the field.

1:17 Nikola Jokic scores 35 points, 11 assists & 12 rebounds for the Denver Nuggets in their 119-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Points were easy to come by in Dallas, where the Mavericks erupted for 140 points and only beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by four.

And the Indiana Pacers were one of the night's biggest winners, putting 132 points on the Brooklyn Nets in a 20-point win.

Click on the video at the top of the page for the top 10 plays from Saturday night.

Saturday's NBA results Nets 112-132 Pacers

Raptors 117-113 Wizards

Celtics 103-101 Knicks

Magic 115-116 76ers

Hornets 113-112 Heat

Pistons 118-116 Bulls

Timberwolves 136-140 Mavericks

Suns 91-119 Nuggets

Spurs 108-121 Trail Blazers

Rockets 124-115 Lakers

