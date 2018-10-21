NBA's best plays of the night from Saturday, October 20

Check out the all the best dunks, blocks and game-winning shots from an action-packed Saturday night in the NBA.
A total of 11 games on the schedule and plenty for the panel to choose from, with several possibles coming from LeBron James' home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers fell 124-115 to the Houston Rockets but there were plenty of highlights, good and bad, including a melee which broke out in the closing stages and saw three players ejected from the game.
Elsewhere Nikola Jokic had a night to remember, becoming only the second player in NBA history - after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain - to have a triple-double over 30 points with perfect shooting from the field.
Points were easy to come by in Dallas, where the Mavericks erupted for 140 points and only beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by four.
And the Indiana Pacers were one of the night's biggest winners, putting 132 points on the Brooklyn Nets in a 20-point win.
Click on the video at the top of the page for the top 10 plays from Saturday night.
Saturday's NBA results
- Nets 112-132 Pacers
- Raptors 117-113 Wizards
- Celtics 103-101 Knicks
- Magic 115-116 76ers
- Hornets 113-112 Heat
- Pistons 118-116 Bulls
- Timberwolves 136-140 Mavericks
- Suns 91-119 Nuggets
- Spurs 108-121 Trail Blazers
- Rockets 124-115 Lakers
Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.
And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA