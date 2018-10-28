Golden State Warriors @ Brooklyn Nets live on Sky Sports

Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 9pm, live on Sky Sports.

1:54 Here are some of the best points from Stephen Curry in his epic 51-point game against the Wizards.

Key battle - Jarrett Allen v Steph Curry. Allen received plaudits from teammate Caris LeVert for his handling of New Orleans' Anthony Davis in their last outing. If the Nets are to upset the Warriors, then Allen's defence must reach a new level.

Last time out

1:47 Highlights from the NBA as Golden State Warriors took on New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

2:02 Highlights from the NBA as New Orleans Pelicans took on Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center

Numbers game - 24. Steph Curry scored 51 points against the Washington Wizards in just 24 shots.

One to watch (Warriors) - Steph Curry is the star man but Kevin Durant has been excellent so far this season. He is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game. Durant scored 25 points in the fourth quarter of Warriors' previous game.

1:41 Kevin Durant explodes in the fourth quarter to finish with 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Golden State Warriors

One to watch (Nets) - Caris LeVert has had 27 and 28-point games this season and is looking like a far better prospect than in his previous two seasons.

