Paul George beats the buzzer from downtown in Oklahoma City Thunder's first win Nerlens Noel, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr also feature in Sunday's top five plays of the night

Check out the top five plays from Sunday night in the NBA.

Only four games on Sunday, but there was still plenty to admire around the NBA, not least a third-period buzzer-beater from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, who drained a shot from halfcourt to put his side 96-76 up.

Sunday night's results Brooklyn 114-120 Golden State

Dallas 104-113 Utah

Oklahoma City 117-110 Phoenix

LA Clippers 136-104 Washington

There was also a lovely drive and one-handed jam from the Thunder's star of the night Nerlens Noel - playing his first game for nearly a year - as the Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 117-110 to record their first win of the season.

Russell Westbrook, who had 23 points on the night, provided the third highlight from that game with a sweet assist to Noel.

1:56 Steph Curry becomes the first player in NBA history to make five or more three-pointers in seven consecutive games

It was largely a night to forget for the Washington Wizards as they were thrashed 136-104 by the LA Clippers, but there was one moment of inspiration from Kelly Oubre Jr, who ended a fine play with a left hook finish.

And the final play of the night comes from none other than Steph Curry, as he nails a tough three to set the NBA record for consecutive games with at least five three-pointers.

