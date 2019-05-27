Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert taken to hospital

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert taken to hospital with stroke-like symptoms

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was taken to hospital in Detroit on Sunday after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

Officials at Quicken Loans, the company the 57-year-old founded, announced the news in a statement, saying Gilbert: "received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably."

No other details have been provided on his medical condition, and Gilbert's family have requested privacy.

Gilbert bought the Cavaliers in 2005, and the team has reached five NBA Finals, winning the championship in 2016, the first major sports title for any Cleveland franchise since 1964.

He also owns the Cavs' G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, as well as the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters and the Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators.

