WNBA: Seattle Storm inflict Minnesota Lynx's first defeat of the new season

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm shoots a three-pointer against the Minnesota Lynx

Defending champions the Seattle Storm handed the Minnesota Lynx their first defeat of the new WNBA season with an 84-77 win on their home floor.

Tuesday's WNBA scores Minnesota Lynx 77-84 Seattle Storm

Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 New York Liberty

1:25 Highlights of the Minnesota Lynx against the Seattle Storm in the WNBA

Jewell Loyd scored 19 points and Jordin Canada had a career-high 17 points and seven assists as the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-77 at the Angel of the Winds Arena on Tuesday night.

Napheesa Collier scored 17 points for Minnesota (3-1), who were looking to start 4-0 for the third time in four seasons.

Alysha Clark added 16 points and Natasha Howard 12 for Seattle (3-2), who shot 59 percent from the field and overcame 20 turnovers to get the win.

The Storm also showed a real improvement from beyond the arc and were 6 of 8 on three-point shots in the opening half after hitting just 2 of 15 in a loss to the Lynx last Wednesday.

Loyd scored 11 points in the first half and Clark had 10 to help Seattle build a 49-39 lead at the break. Sylvia Fowles scored 10 of Minnesota's first 16 points and had 14 points at the break before finishing with 16.

Minnesota outscored Seattle 20-10 to start the third quarter, tying it at 59 after being down by as many as 12. The Lynx led 75-74 with 4:12 remaining but the Storm scored the next eight points, highlighted by Canada's steals, to take control.

The Lynx entered allowing a league-low 66.3 points per game but were unable to stop Seattle from powering on in the fourth quarter, as the defending WNBA champions finished the final frame 21-15 to take the win.

Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 New York Liberty

1:42 Highlights of the Los Angeles Sparks against the New York Liberty in the WNBA

Gray scored a career-high 29 points and keyed the Los Angeles Sparks' fourth quarter rally to beat the New York Liberty 78-73 on Tuesday in a school matinee game.

Trailing 69-64 with 4:42 left, the Sparks scored 10 straight points - the last eight by Gray herself - to take a 74-69 lead with 81 seconds remaining.

Tina Charles finally ended the three-plus minute scoring drought for New York to get the Liberty back within three. After Gray missed on the next possession, New York had a chance to tie, but Charles' three-pointer bounced off the rim.

Gray, who also recorded her 500th career assist during the game, then made all four of her free throws in the final 23 seconds to seal the win.

Chiney Ogwumike added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Sparks (2-1), who started a four-game road trip.

Charles finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty. Her last basket of the game moved her into first place on the franchise all-time scoring list, passing Vicki Johnson with 3,248 points.

Amanda Zahui B. anchored the New York defense. She had six blocks - two short of the franchise record set by Kiah Stokes.

The loss was the 16th straight for New York (0-3) dating back to last season.

They host Washington Mystics next on Friday while the Sparks travel to face the Connecticut Sun.

