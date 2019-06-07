Golden State Warriors rule Kevin Durant out of NBA Finals Game 4 Watch the Warriors take on the Raptors in Game 4 live on Sky Sports Arena from 2am on Saturday

Kevin Durant will miss Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has ruled Kevin Durant out of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors 2-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors | Box Score | Report

Game 4: Raptors @ Warriors - Saturday June 8, 2am

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

All games live on Sky Sports Arena

Durant has not played since he injured his right calf on May 8 in the Western Conference semi-finals. He has missed the past eight games.

Without the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors have fallen to a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 set for Friday night in Oakland.

3:30 Highlights of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors

Kerr had hoped Durant would take part in practice on Thursday, but the team's medical staff were comfortable with the All-Star forward returning.

"There was no setback," Kerr said on Thursday. "I was hoping today would be the day he'd get back on the floor. It's not going to be today."

Kerr had better news when it came to Klay Thompson's strained left hamstring.

Image: Klay Thompson is expected to return after missing Game 3 with a hamstring injury

Thompson did not play in the Warriors' 123-109 Game 3 loss on Wednesday, but Kerr said the star guard would play in Game 4 "barring something unforeseen".

The Warriors are 6-2 without Durant, but there is no doubt they could use his contributions against a tough Toronto team. In 78 games in the regular season, he averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. In the post-season, he is producing 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Image: Kevon Looney could return to action during the NBA Finals

In other injury news, Golden State's Kevon Looney could still see action in the NBA Finals, despite sustaining an upper-body cartilage fracture in the Game 2 against the Raptors, according to a report.

Citing league sources, ESPN reported that further evaluation of the fracture led to hope of a return. More testing will be done to determine his status.

The team called the injury a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on Looney's right side.

Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

