Golden State Warriors seek to level NBA Finals with Toronto Raptors in Game 4 Watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors are looking to extend their 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors will attempt to tighten their grip on the NBA Finals as they seek to extend a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Live NBA: Toronto @ Golden State Saturday 8th June 2:00am

Toronto Raptors 2-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors | Box Score | Report

Game 4: Raptors @ Warriors - Saturday June 8, 2am

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

All games live on Sky Sports Arena

For just the second time in their five consecutive runs to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are behind after three games.

The good news for the Warriors is that the last time they trailed at this stage - to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 - they won three straight to claim the first of three titles under Steve Kerr.

However, that was a long time ago, and against a depleted Cavs team. This time around it's the Warriors who can't seem to stop picking up injuries.

The two-time reigning Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, has not recovered from his calf injury to play and will sit out a ninth consecutive game.

Image: Kevin Durant remains out for Game 4

Durant is joined on the injury list by big man Kevon Looney, who the Warriors are now hoping to have back before the end of the series, after his season was initially thought to have been ended by an upper-body cartilage fracture.

The positive injury news for the Warriors is the return of Klay Thompson, who is expected to overcome a hamstring strain after missing Game 3.

Although they have the inevitable knocks and bruises any team in the NBA Finals will have picked up throughout a rigorous post-season run, the Raptors are in relatively good health.

0:26 Kyle Lowry was pushed by a fan when he fell into the crowd whilst attempting to save the ball against the Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet are both dealing with painful hand injuries, but the issues didn't seem to bother either of them in Game 3, as they both shot 50 per cent or better from three-point range.

With the Warriors moving to San Francisco next season, a loss at Oracle Arena could make this their last game in Oakland.

Given that scenario, and possible added tension caused by Warriors minority owner shoving Kyle Lowry during Game 3, a fervent atmosphere is guaranteed.

Key battle - Kyle Lowry vs Stephen Curry

Image: Lowry and Stephen Curry both produced strong performances in Game 3

With Durant and Thompson out in Game 3, the scoring burden for the Warriors fell almost exclusively on Curry.

The two-time MVP put forward a mighty effort, scoring 47 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. However, with only two other Warriors in double figures, it wasn't enough to overcome Toronto's multiple scoring options.

One of those was Lowry, who put in one of the most clutch performances of his career to contribute 23 points and nine assists on 5-9 shooting from three-point range.

It is fair to say that both point guards will come into Game 4 full of confidence, who can come closest to replicating their previous performance may well decide the outcome this time around.

Last time out

3:30 Highlights of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors

Numbers Game

109 - That's the number of points the Golden State Warriors have scored in each of the first three games of the series.

In the Warriors' 16 games across the first three rounds of the playoffs, they were only held beneath 110 points on three occasions.

The Raptors are playing ferocious defense, and while Thompson's return will add some offensive punch for the Warriors, it is at the defensive end where they will need to improve if they are to turn the series around.

One to watch (Raptors) - Kawhi Leonard

Image: Leonard has averaged 39.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in the Finals

Despite averaging an extremely impressive 39.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across the opening three games, Kawhi Leonard has yet to deliver the sort of performance that characterised his domination of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

While the Raptors would be perfectly happy with a repeat of the balanced scoring display that saw them claim Game 3, their role players cannot be relied upon to deliver like that every night.

Therefore, for the Raptors to get over the line and claim the title, at least one spectacular performance from Leonard is likely to be required. With Durant and Looney still out, Game 4 might be his best opportunity to deliver a fatal blow to the Warriors.

One to watch (Warriors) - Klay Thompson

Image: Klay Thompson is set to return having missed Game 3 with a hamstring strain

On the rare occasions the Warriors' backs have been up against the wall during their historic run, it has often been Klay Thompson who has rescued them.

The low-maintenance All-Star memorably turned around their 2016 Western Conference Finals series with the Oklahoma City Thunder with a trademark spree of absurd three-point shots.

Thompson showed his penchant for producing under pressure remains in this years Western Conference Semi-finals against the Houston Rockets, when he made seven three-pointers to help the Warriors close out the series without Durant.

He insists that he's ready to go after sitting out Game 3, and the Warriors might need another of his special displays to get back into the series.

Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.