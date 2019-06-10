Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kevin Durant set to play in Game 5 for Golden State Warriors

Watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Monday 10 June 2019 20:37, UK

Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets on May 8
Image: Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf against the Houston Rockets on May 8

Kevin Durant will play for the Golden State Warriors in Monday night's NBA Finals elimination game against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors
  • Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors
  • Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors
  • Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors
  • Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
  • Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
  • Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
  • All games live on Sky Sports Arena

Durant, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a strained calf, participated in practice for a second straight day on Monday morning, shortly after which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources, that the All-Star forward would play.

Live NBA: Golden State @ Toronto

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the title series, meaning their quest for a third consecutive NBA championship could end in Game 5.

Kevin Durant 0:28
Warriors forward Kevin Durant limped off the court due to a right calf strain during the Golden State's game against the Houston Rockets

Durant spent about 25 minutes on the court before leaving toward the end of the Warriors' shootaround session for continued treatment.

"He went through full shootaround and went back to get treatment," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier on Monday. "We'll list him game-time decision, but it looked good and we'll see where it all goes."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Durant did not say anything as he walked past a horde of media to get toward the Warriors' locker room.

He was cleared by the Warriors' medical staff after Game 4 of the NBA Finals and practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since his injury. He averaged 26.0 points per game for the Warriors during the regular season and 34.2 points in 11 playoff games before he got hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against Houston.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. 3:20
Highlights of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors

Kerr was asked if he had any reservations about Durant's ability if he does take to the court for Game 5 of the finals.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"You worry about the conditioning," Kerr said. "The skill, obviously, is undeniable and he's a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. He's been in similar situations with us where he's had long layoffs. He's Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he'll be a threat. We know that."

Durant was the NBA Finals MVP when Golden State captured titles in 2017 and 2018. He has missed Golden State's last nine games; the Warriors are 6-3 in those contests.

Game 5 takes place in Toronto in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK