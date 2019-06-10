New Orleans Pelicans hire WNBA legend Swin Cash

Former WNBA star Swin Cash has been appointed as vice president of basketball operations and team development by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cash's duties will include scouting, as well as developing players on and off the court.

"I am so excited to join the New Orleans Pelicans," Cash said in a statement released on Monday.

"I will use my experience as a professional athlete in the WNBA, vice president of the WNBPA, businesswoman and philanthropist, along with the knowledge I've gained as a front office executive, to cultivate the organisation's basketball culture on the court and in the community."

David Griffin, the Pelicans' newly-hired executive president of basketball operations, is continuing to fill out the front office to guide the team through a critical offseason.

Image: David Griffin poses after the New Orleans Pelicans won the right to pick first in the 2019 NBA Draft

The Pelicans have the top pick in the June 20 NBA draft and also must come up with a plan either to make disgruntled All-Star forward Anthony Davis happy or trade him.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Swin Cash and her family to the New Orleans Pelicans," Griffin said.

"Her legendary experience as a player, champion and winner at every level, on and off the floor, represents everything we want this organisation to be about."

Griffin already has hired ex-NBA player Trajan Langdon to serve as general manager, as well as Aaron Nelson as vice president of player care and performance. Nelson formerly was head trainer with the Phoenix Suns.

The 39-year-old Cash played collegiately at UConn, where she won two national titles. She spent 15 seasons in the WNBA, winning three championships, and was a four-time All-Star. She also was a member of two gold-medal Olympic teams.

In 2017, the New York Liberty hired her as director of franchise development.

