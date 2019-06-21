Rick Pitino leaves Panathinaikos in search of NBA return

Former New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head coach Rick Pitino is leaving Panathinaikos to pursue a return to the NBA.

The Hall of Famer informed ESPN on Friday that he turned down an offer to return as the Greek side's president and head coach in order to pursue either a coaching, player personnel or advisory role in the NBA.

Pitino, 66, was fired after a long run at Louisville following an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting. He coached the Cardinals from 2001 until the end of the 2016-17 season, taking the program through three conference changes (Conference USA, Big East and ACC) while posting a 416-143 record.

Image: Rick Pitino guided Panathinaikos to the Greek championship this season

Pitino, who also coached at Hawaii, Boston University, Providence and Kentucky, has 770 career college victories over 1,041 games, winning NCAA titles in 1996 with Kentucky and 2013 with Louisville.

Back in October, Pitino first expressed his interest in returning to the NBA.

"I just want to be a part of an organisation," he told ESPN. "I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I'm using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I'd have deep interest in it.

"I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organisation. That's my forte. I believe I can help an organisation find a pathway to success."

Pitino has not worked in the NBA for almost two decades. He compiled a 192-220 record as head coach of the New York Knicks (1987-89) and Boston Celtics (1997-2001).

With the Celtics, Pitino was also handed personnel control and the title of team president. He said he would not insist on a front-office role this time around.

"I'm not looking for any of that at this stage of my life," Pitino said in October. "I want to develop teams and develop players and build a winner. I value analytics. I want to fit into an organisation. At this stage, that's all I'm interested in."

