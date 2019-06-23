Toronto mayor urges Raptors fans to leave Kawhi Leonard alone

Toronto mayor John Tory has urged Raptors fans leave Kawhi Leonard alone and let him enjoy the city as he approaches free agency.

Leonard was named MVP of the NBA Finals as the Raptors defeated the defending champions Golden State Warriors in six games to claim the franchise's first championship.

The 27-year-old, who was acquired in a trade last summer by the Raptors, can become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, and his been heavily linked to a return to his native Southern California with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Image: Leonard attended a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game last week

Since the Raptors won the NBA title on June 13, Leonard's journey around Toronto has been chronicled on social media. He's been photographed running errands, eating in restaurants and taking in a Toronto Blue Jays game.

Tory was joined by Raptors' superfan Nav Bhatia at Saturday's news conference.

"We are just trying to say to the fans, Yes, we know you are very excited, you have reason to be excited but give him the space to eat where he wants to eat and shop where he wants to shop,'" Bhatia said.

"If you see him say Thank you' and move on and let him enjoy himself."

Tory and Bhatia are making an effort to show him how beloved he is in the city. They, along with Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih, have created a website, KawhiUShouldStay.com, where fans can sign a petition. As of Saturday afternoon, it had about 6,000 signatures.

"If the voice of the fans should be heard, which it should, then the best way to do that, the Toronto way to do that, is to sign this petition," Tory said.

Nearly six million people live in the Toronto metro area.

In the playoffs, Leonard averaged 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over 39.1 minutes in 24 games. In the regular season, he averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 34 minutes per game.

