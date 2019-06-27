Please select your default edition
Marc Gasol exercises £20.2m player option with Toronto Raptors

Thursday 27 June 2019 06:39, UK

Marc Gasol has struggled to make an impact on the offensive end for the Toronto Raptors during the playoffs.
Image: Marc Gasol looks set to remain with the Toronto Raptors for the 2019-20 season

Center Marc Gasol will pass on free agency and return to the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20 after exercising his $25.6m (£20.2m) player option on Wednesday.

Gasol could have become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on Sunday, but he will instead play out the final season of a five-year, $113.2m (£89.3m) pact.

The 34-year-old arrived in Toronto in February via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he spent his first 10-plus NBA seasons.

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol celebrates winning the NBA title
Image: Toronto Raptors center Gasol celebrates winning the NBA title

His numbers dipped in shortened minutes after joining the Raptors, but he helped the team to a lengthy playoff run capped by its first NBA championship in franchise history.

Gasol averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24.9 minutes per game across 26 games (19 starts) in the regular season with Toronto, down from 15.7-8.6-4.7 in 33.7 minutes per game in 53 starts with Memphis.

In 11 NBA seasons, Gasol has career averages of 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, earning three All-Star nods.

