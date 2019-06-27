Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA considers mid-season cup for 75th anniversary season in 2021-22

Thursday 27 June 2019 07:02, UK

Adam Silver
Image: NBA commissioner Adam Silver has previously expressed his interest in introducing a mid-season tournament

The NBA is considering shortening the regular season and introducing a mid-season cup as part of a restructured calendar for its 75th anniversary in 2021-22.

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, the league has opened discussions on options that include a possible midseason tournament, a postseason play-in tournament and an abbreviated regular-season schedule.

NBA free agency and trade tracker

NBA free agency and trade tracker

Where will Kyrie, Kawhi and KD be playing next season?

An advisory committee with about a dozen top team executives from both basketball and business operations took part in a June 17 conference call to discuss with the league office possible alternatives to the traditional NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball on offense against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Image: NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is one of a number of star players who have struggled to cope with the current 82-game regular season

The "wide-ranging brainstorming session" was very exploratory, with proposed reforms to be adopted as a pilot program.

A new mid-season cup-style tournament would likely require a shorter regular-season schedule, which could greatly affect team revenue for franchises committed to local broadcast partners that also rely on revenue from game attendance.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Discussions included reducing the regular-season games to as few as 58, which would allow each team host each of the 29 other teams, but a smaller reduction is possible.

Few officials are said to favour a major reduction in the number of games, largely due to fears over revenue.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The NBA would need cooperation from several parties, including the players' union, ownership groups, national and local broadcast partners and sponsors, to agree to the changes.

While able to make recommendations to the NBA's Board of Governors, the advisory committee has no official governing authority.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK