NBA considers mid-season cup for 75th anniversary season in 2021-22

The NBA is considering shortening the regular season and introducing a mid-season cup as part of a restructured calendar for its 75th anniversary in 2021-22.

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, the league has opened discussions on options that include a possible midseason tournament, a postseason play-in tournament and an abbreviated regular-season schedule.

An advisory committee with about a dozen top team executives from both basketball and business operations took part in a June 17 conference call to discuss with the league office possible alternatives to the traditional NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Image: NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is one of a number of star players who have struggled to cope with the current 82-game regular season

The "wide-ranging brainstorming session" was very exploratory, with proposed reforms to be adopted as a pilot program.

A new mid-season cup-style tournament would likely require a shorter regular-season schedule, which could greatly affect team revenue for franchises committed to local broadcast partners that also rely on revenue from game attendance.

Discussions included reducing the regular-season games to as few as 58, which would allow each team host each of the 29 other teams, but a smaller reduction is possible.

Few officials are said to favour a major reduction in the number of games, largely due to fears over revenue.

The NBA would need cooperation from several parties, including the players' union, ownership groups, national and local broadcast partners and sponsors, to agree to the changes.

While able to make recommendations to the NBA's Board of Governors, the advisory committee has no official governing authority.

