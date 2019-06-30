Jimmy Butler to meet with Miami Heat and Houston Rockets

Jimmy Butler is being linked with moves to Miami and Houston

Philadelphia 76ers' free agent Jimmy Butler reportedly is expected to meet with the Miami Heat in South Florida on Sunday and the Houston Rockets next week.

While the 76ers are reportedly keen to keep the 29-year-old, he has also been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia, who acquired Butler last November from Minnesota, are also considering a sign-and-trade deal with Butler, which Miami and Houston would need since both teams lack the kind of cap space they would need to sign the All-Star guard.

Butler averaged 18.2 points on 46.1 shooting in 55 games with the Sixers last season as Philadelphia finished with a 51-31 mark, third best in the Eastern Conference.

Free agency begins Sunday at 11pm UK time.

