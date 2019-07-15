WNBA: Natasha Howard and Crystal Langhorne lead Seattle to victory over New York Liberty

Natasha Howard in action for Seattle Storm against New York Liberty

Crystal Langhorne and Natasha Howard led Seattle Storm to victory over New York Liberty on Sunday evening.

Sunday's WNBA scores New York Liberty 69-78 Seattle Storm Phoenix Mercury 62-75 Minnesota Lynx Los Angeles Sparks 76-71 Atlanta Dream Chicago Sky 89-79 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 76-63 Indiana Fever

New York Liberty 69-78 Seattle Storm

1:08 Highlights from the WNBA as New York Liberty took on Seattle Storm

Crystal Langhorne and Natasha Howard played starring roles for Seattle Storm as they defeated New York Liberty 78-69.

Howard was in her regular starting forward position, and she scored 10 of her 14 points during the opening seven minutes.

The 27-year-old former Florida State player was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in her career, being voted as a starter for the July 27 contest in Las Vegas.

Crystal Langhorne led Seattle (10-8) with 19 points, hitting a career-high four three-pointers. Sami Whitcomb added 11 points, whilst Kia Nurse had 19 points to lead the Liberty (7-10).

Phoenix Mercury 62-75 Minnesota Lynx

1:20 Highlights from the WNBA as Minnesota Lynx took on Phoenix Mercury

Sylvia Fowles set a WNBA record with her 157th career double-double as Minnesota pulled away in the second half to beat Phoenix.

Fowles finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and broke Lisa Leslie's mark of 156 set from 1997-2009.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-7) with 15 points and Napheesa Collier had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot added 13 points apiece.

DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury (7-8) with 27 points, but they were without Diana Taurasi, who was absent with a back injury.

Taurasi made her season debut on Friday night after recovering from back surgery and she scored five points in 16 minutes during their loss to Connecticut, but she missed out on Sunday's clash after suffering a minor injury setback.

Los Angeles Sparks 76-71 Atlanta Dream

1:31 Highlights of Los Angeles Sparks against Atlanta Dream in the WNBA

Riquna Williams scored 23 points, hitting five three-pointers, and Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and 15 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat Atlanta.

Kalani Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the April draft, tied her season high with 12 points and Chelsea Gray added 10 points and nine assists for Los Angeles (9-7), to give The Sparks their fifth win in six games.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (5-11) with 24 points, making a driving layup with a second left to force overtime. Alex Bentley scored 12 points, and Monique Billings added nine points and a career-best 16 rebounds.

Chicago Sky 89-79 Dallas Wings

1:09 Highlights from the WNBA as Dallas Wings took on Chicago Sky

Diamond DeShields posted a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five three-pointers, whilst Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter during Chicago's victory over Dallas.

Jantel Lavender registered 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot added eight points and eight assists for the Sky (9-8).

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (5-11) with 20 points, and Isabelle Harrison had 15.

Connecticut Sun 76-63 Indiana Fever

1:12 Highlights from the WNBA as Connecticut Sun took on Indiana Fever

Jonquel Jones had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks as Connecticut beat Indiana to halt a four-game losing streak.

Jasmine Thomas added 14 points for the Sun (11-6). Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (6-12) with 14 points.

