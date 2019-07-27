WNBA Report Card: Sun and Mystics shine, Aces bounce back while Fever toil

With the WNBA All-Star Game taking place on Saturday, most players and coaching staff are resting up and taking stock of what will need to be done in the build up to the playoffs.

Connecticut Sun commentator Sarah Kustock said on the final broadcast that playing before the All-Star break is a bit like playing before Christmas: it's tough to get people focused. But the best teams manage to stay focused in these moments and some of the ones listed in this week's Report Card did just that and finished the first half of the season on multiple-game winning streaks.

Connecticut Sun - Grade: B+

Image: The Sun have won their last four, with the most recent win coming against Liberty

Tied with the longest run of wins in the WNBA - alongside the Chicago Sky - the Sun also enter the All-Star break with the league's best record. That's not to say there are not issues in Connecticut - although, in truth, there are not many as the team is 9-1 at home - because the young side is still struggling to remain consistent.

They began the season winning nine of their first 10 but then lost five in a row. However, head coach Curt Miller has since put his team back on track and they have won their last four.

That inconsistency is partly to do with a tougher stretch of games on the road, but it is also exemplifies their play within games at times.

Take their last win against the New York Liberty. Connecticut built an eight-point lead in the first quarter and looked ready to put the game away after every member of the starting unit scored from different actions. However, for more than five minutes between the end of the first quarter and almost halfway through the second, the Sun went scoreless.

Live WNBA All Star 2019 Saturday 27th July 8:30pm

That is partly to do with the strong New York bench, especially as it played with a complete line-up for the first time all season, but it also shows Connecticut's immaturity and inability to stay focused.

More on this story Watch NBA on Sky Sports

It became a competitive game and Connecticut wasted valuable energy that will be needed down the stretch. Point guard Courtney Williams put the team on her back in that stretch but there are several other talented players - including All-Stars Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas - who have the talent to win.

It will just come down to whether they can keep their heads in the game for 40 minutes.

Indiana Fever - Grade: C-

Image: Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball against the New York Liberty

You have to feel for the Indiana Fever. They have been in more close games than any other team, but head coach Pokey Chatman has not been able to get her players over the hump.

Part of this struggle is due to the youth of the group - 11 of the 13 players on the roster have fewer than four years' experience - and it might be too much for veteran All-Star Candice Dupree to do by herself. But the reason they are in games is thanks to Dupree, as well as fellow All-Star Erica Wheeler, who is second in the league in assists, and the ever-efficient Natalie Achonwa.

With 11 of 15 losses by 10 or fewer points, something will need to change for Indiana. Whether it's the mindset of the players, a coaching staff shuffle or some roster swaps, the team should probably not look the same heading into next season. There is great optimism in the potential of their young core, but a large part of developing is seeing wins on the board, and, so far, Indiana only has six of them.

It's unfair to mark them much lower than a C- because of the way the team is fighting in most games, but it could be getting straight-As in the not too distant future if it builds around the likes of Teaira McCowan, Tiffany Mitchell, Kennedy Burke, Victoria Viviens and Kelsey Mitchell. With Wheeler leading this group into the next decade, the talent on this Fever squad could be contagious.

Washington Mystics - Grade: A-

Image: Elena Delle Donne was a huge loss to the Mystics, but her return their revival

After suffering a broken nose and leaving the game early against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 7, Elena Delle Donne missed the two following games to recover. The results? Three losses.

So, Washington head coach Mike Thibault put up the bat signal, and the Masked Mystic returned against the Indiana Fever last week. The team won, and then it rattled off two more victories against the Atlanta Dream and the Minnesota Lynx.

Despite losing a few games without their leader, the rest of the roster has stepped up this week.

Beating Atlanta convincingly put Washington back into its comfort zone: scary on defence to the point where their opponents looked like high school players fumbling around after the ball, forcing them into shooting 36 per cent. On the other end, the Mystics were hot from the field, hitting 46 per cent of their shots.

When everything comes together for this team, they are unbeatable, and Delle Donne is the best player in the league. It's just a matter of staying healthy and taking care of business, and we should see another Finals game being played in Washington, and maybe another MVP trophy in Delle Donne's locker.

Las Vegas Aces - Grade: A-

Image: Dearica Hamby was integral against Seattle Storm

Against the surging Seattle Storm on the road, the deck finally went against the Las Vegas Aces. A'ja Wilson went down - and is going to be out for several weeks - but the team still managed to be within one point of taking the win with 20 seconds left in the game.

A few days later back in Nevada, Las Vegas got its revenge on Seattle by unleashing Dearica Hamby in the Wilson role. Usually the first off the bench, Hamby started and poured in 24 points with nine rebounds, and was her usual defensive pest - blocking two shots and stealing it three times.

This goes to show the strength and depth of the Aces' roster, but do not expect head coach and general manager Bill Laimbeer to sit idle while Wilson is out. He is driving towards a title this season and will likely search the free agency wires for someone to fill the star's minutes for a few weeks.

While her prognosis is not ideal, there are still two All-Stars on the roster in Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride to keep things shuffling along, as well as some of the best young talent in the league and some great veterans off the bench. They are a contender, and this week's bounce back proved the Aces are still worth a bet.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.