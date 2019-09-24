Kevin Durant expected to be out for year, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks says

Kevin Durant is expected to be out of action for a year, according to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks.

Marks said the Nets are planning for this season without the injured All-Star, adding Durant will have a say in determining when he is ready.

"With Kevin, I think what we're going to say is the expectations are that he'll be out for the year," Marks said.

Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for Golden State in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.

At the time, the Nets left open the possibility that Durant could play this season. That's still possible, but Marks isn't banking on it.

"I've been excited to see, I think we all have, how he's approached this rehab, which has been great, very refreshing and energizing for the whole group," Marks said.

"But at the end of the day, this is a long-term plan here. This was never about this next season. This is about getting an elite athlete back to elite physical shape on the court, whatever that takes."

Image: Durant is helped up by Kaly Thompson and Quinn Cook after injuring his Achilles

Durant returned from an injured calf muscle he suffered in the postseason for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but lasted only 12 minutes before leaving with a more severe injury.

Marks said Durant has not given any indication that he plans to take things slowly.

"I think you're looking at one of the great competitors out there, so I think I would be remiss if I said no, he probably doesn't want to play," Marks said.

"I think it's obvious he wants to play, but I think there's more at stake here. This is, again, a long-term approach.

"There are a lot of people with a lot of sweat equity in this from the rehab perspective and so forth. And so I think it'll be a group that makes the decision, and obviously Kevin included as to when and how that return is made."

