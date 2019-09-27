WNBA Finals: Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun set for title tussle

The league's best two teams, the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun, meet in the WNBA Finals. Sky Sports analyst Huw Hopkins previews what should be a spectacular showpiece series.

And then there were two.

After all the trash talk, coaches benching star players and half-court heaves to win games, the WNBA playoffs have come down to the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.

They boast the two best regular-season records this year. Each team had a player in the running for MVP. Now they will face off in the Finals.

It's the way it was supposed to be.

DisrespeCT

Something that has driven Connecticut's run to the title-winning series has been people counting them out.

When Jasmine Thomas appeared on ESPN's WNBA half-time segment a few weeks ago, the other on-air personalities spoke about how her team has no stars and only role players in front of her. The Sun took that message to heart.

Image: Courtney Williams celebrates a basket during Connecticut's Game 2 rout of the Los Angeles Sparks

Point guard Courtney Williams has reminded everybody about the 'role players' comment numerous times. It has been memed and immortalised on T-shirts, and the franchise's social media team have been challenging followers to make their predictions, while probably screenshotting everyone who counts them out, only to be reposted should Connecticut win.

The Sun are right to be keeping the proverbial receipts - they are no joke in this match-up.

Image: Connecticut Sun players celebrate their 3-0 series win over the Los Angeles Sparks

Pointing out some of the holes in what they can offer is fair, but something they do not lack is star-quality players.

Williams and Jonquel Jones are two that could carry a franchise. They have not needed to this season, because the great minutes they have received from Jasmine Thomas - as well as Alyssa Thomas and sharpshooting Shekinna Stricklen - have, at times, amounted to more than just role-player contributions.

Head coach Curt Miller's offensive system has not discouraged breakout performances, but it is built on everybody chipping in. This might be where the 'lack-of-star' comments come from, and while the likes of Jones and Williams might not have the most experience under their belt in comparison to Washington's leaders, they proved during a three-game sweep of the star-laden Los Angeles Sparks that they can outshine anyone.

On top of that, the Sun really stand out on defense. During the regular season, the Sun allowed just 98.7 points per 100 possessions, good for fourth in the league, and nearly two points better than their Finals opponents. This is important because, in the Mystics, Connecticut will be going up against one of the best offensive teams in the history of the WNBA.

But while the good hands and reactions of Jasmine Thomas and the excellent rebounding and energy of Alyssa Thomas help make the Connecticut Sun starting five one of the best in the league, the stats can be a little misleading, because Miller relied on that unit so heavily.

The Thomases, Stricklen, Jones and Williams made up the highest-scoring five in the league during the regular season, but they averaged 1.5 minutes extra per game compared to the next best unit from the Mystics.

However, on defense, the Sun's starting five allowed 32.4 points with a plus/minus of +2.8 - while Washington's line-up was a ridiculous +7.6.

The Mystics' magic

One reason Washington have been so effective this year is the beautiful game they play.

The team led the league in assists this season with 21.9 per game, which was quite an achievement given the great passing play of the Chicago Sky at 21.4 per game.

The difference was that the Sky got almost all of their assists from the great vision of Courtney Vandersloot while pushing the pace to a league-leading 81.6 possessions per game.

Image: Elena Delle Donne celebrates with her Mystics team-mates

The Mystics, however, managed more passes that led to scores during the season despite finishing in the bottom half of the league in terms of pace.

This was due to the great offensive system Mike Thibault has put in place. The team is happy to run, and can do it well with Natasha Cloud, Kristi Toliver and Ariel Powers, but the added benefit of throwing out two of the best power forwards in the game today - Emma Meesseman and 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne - means that they have plenty of options when the game slows down.

One of Washington's best line-ups during the regular season was made up of Aerial Atkins, Cloud, LaToya Sanders, Delle Donne and Toliver, but the Mystics had several players in and out of the team throughout the year: Meesseman and Kim Mestdagh spent time in Serbia to represent Belgium at EuroBasket, Delle Donne missed games due to a broken nose, and Toliver was out for several weeks with a knee injury.

One five-player unit that did even better than that was Delle Donne, Sanders, Meesseman, Atkins and Cloud, which managed +8 during the regular season, but only managed an average of 11.7 minutes across seven games.

Now that Toliver is back, the team is getting all the contributors to their best line-ups in a solid rotation. The guard is the only member of this Mystics squad to have won a championship, so she is needed at this stage of the competition. Since returning, she has had a few solid moments and is getting better with each game.

After starting out hitting just 2-of-6 shots in the first half in the last match-up against the Las Vegas Aces, Toliver removed her knee brace at half-time, then came out in the third quarter to hit 4-of-7 shots to finish on 20 points with nine assists to clinch the series.

The league MVP has been largely unstoppable. In the only playoff game so far this year when she did not score at least 20 points, Delle Donne grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Even in Washington's only loss in the playoffs so far, she managed 22 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals.

One player that struggled in that loss was Meesseman. She scored just six points, but still managed eighth rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Image: Emma Meesseman celebrates her exceptional performance in the Mystics' Game 2 win over the Aces

This Mystics team reached the Finals last year without the Belgian. But for the team to win it all this time, she has to be just as dominant as she has been in these playoff wins.

During Games 1, 2 and 4 of the semi-final series, her team won by 18 points in total, and she averaged 17 shots per game. But during a 17-point loss to the Aces, Meesseman took just eight shots, and missed both of her three-point attempts. Despite this, she is still shooting 64.7 per cent from the three-point line in the playoffs.

Coach Thibault loves it when Meesseman is aggressive as a scorer and the team needs that output. It is what would have made the difference last year, and against a strong defensive Connecticut team that has several good shooters built on an 'everybody-eats' system, Washington will need some magic. Meesseman cannot perform a disappearing act if the Mystics want to emerge victorious.

Image: Aerial Powers celebrates the Mystics' victory over Minnesota

The teams played three times this year with Connecticut winning two of those contests. In the game in which Washington prevailed, the Mystics gave the Sun a 43-point shellacking, but the last time they played against one another was back in June.

A lot has happened, many players are in different situations, and each team will have scouted each other hard.

Whatever happens, both teams will have plenty of respect for one another, and the series should be packed with magical moments.

