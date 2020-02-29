NBA Sunday on Sky Sports: Bucks @ Hornets followed by 76ers @ Clippers

Tune-in for an NBA Sunday Primetime double-header live on Sky Sports Arena with the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Charlotte Hornets followed by the LA Clippers hosting the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets, Sunday 6pm, Sky Sports Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their relentless pursuit of the Eastern Conference No 1 playoff seed with a visit to the struggling Charlotte Hornets.

The two teams met in January at the AccorsHotel Arena in Paris, with the Bucks using a late third-quarter surge to pull away for a 116-103 win.

The Bucks (51-8) own the NBA's best record, became the first team to reach 50 wins and have already guaranteed their place in the postseason. They remain on target to become the third team to reach 70 regular-season wins in a single campaign.

The Hornets (21-38) sit 10th in the Eastern Conference among a group of teams still harbouring hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. If they are to do so, they will need to improve their current form. The Hornets have won five of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers @ LA Clippers, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Philadelphia (37-23) travel to the face the Clippers hoping to change their terrible road form - the Sixers own the best home record in the NBA but have won just nine times in 30 road games.

The 76ers are highly likely to face the Clippers without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who suffered a back injury in last Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team have said Simmons will miss "an extended period of time" but have yet to set a return date.

In Simmons' absence, Joel Embiid made his presence felt with a career-best 49-point performance in Monday night's 129-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks. But the Cameroonian center suffered a sprained shoulder in Philly's Wednesday night loss in Cleveland and is doubtful to face the Clippers.

Like the 76ers, the NBA is yet to see the very best of the LA Clippers on a consistent basis this year. Injuries to Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell have been the reason for that, as has the load management of the team's superstar Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers (40-19) sit third in the Western Conference and have won six of their last 10 games. Although they rank in the NBA's Top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, their effectiveness has not been consistent. In the last month, they have conceded 140 points on two occasions and were surprisingly beaten at home by the Sacramento Kings last Saturday.

Leonard has stated the team's goal is to gel by the end of the season. The visit of Philadelphia gives the Clippers a chance to see how close they are reaching that goal.

