NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets

The Houston Rockets visit the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Mix on Sunday at 8:30pm.

As the home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 134 live regular-season games, including a record 48 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues this weekend on Sunday...

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Mix (Ch 145)

The Houston Rockets will hope for a change of fortunes when they visit Western Conference playoff rivals the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening in an NBA Primetime clash.

The Rockets (26-16) sit sixth in the West after losing their fourth game in a row, a 112-107 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Martin Luther King Jr Day.

James Harden, the NBA's leading scorer at 36.9 points per game, endured a woeful night at the three-point line in that game, missing all but one of his 17 attempted treys.

Despite their current slump in form, the Rockets remain a dangerous offensive force. They boast an offensive rating of 113.1 points per 100 possessions, the NBA's third-best mark. On the rare occasions Harden isn't firing, Houston can always look to summer signing Russell Westbrook for a playmaking punch. In the six games he has played so for in January, former MVP Westbrook is averaging 30.3 points and 8.3 assists per game.

0:30 James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Mix on Sunday at 8:30pm

The Nuggets (30-13) are doing their best to maintain their push for a top-four playoff seed without injured guard Jamal Murray, who will miss multiple games after spraining his ankle.

The Nuggets are 2-1 in the three games Murray has missed so far, good enough to preserve their second place in the West.

Without Murray, expect Nikola Jokic to take on more of the scoring burden in addition to running the Nuggets' offense. While the seven-foot Serbian playmaker sleepwalked through the opening weeks of the season, he has returned to form and is averaging 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 10 games this month.

One young Nuggets star to look out for in this game is Michael Porter Jr, who is starting to make his mark after missing his entire rookie season through injury. Porter Jr's playing time is steadily increasing - he has played 22 minutes or more in his last four appearances - and he has posted a double-double in two of his last three games.

How to watch

Sky subscribers

TV: Full-season coverage is available across Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News while Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145) - available to all Sky TV customers at no extra cost - will show one match every Saturday.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Non-Sky subscribers

NOW TV: Watch the action from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Sky Sports is the home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including at least three showcase games across the weekend.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.