NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: New York Knicks @ LA Clippers

New York Knicks @ LA Clippers, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

The LA Clippers complete their Sky Sports weekend double-header with the visit of the New York Knicks.

Long-suffering Knicks fans are enduring another woeful season. After missing out on big-name signings in the summer, an imbalanced roster led the team to the foot of the Eastern Conference. Head coach David Fizdale was fired as a result.

His replacement, Mike Miller, has overseen a revival-of-sorts since taking charge. The Knicks have won six of 12 games since Miller was installed and have improved their record from 4-18 to 10-24. Only the Atlanta Hawks sit between them and the foot of the East.

New York's biggest summer signing, forward Julius Randle, has begun to play to his potential under Miller. In December, Randle averaged 21.4 points on 46.7 per cent shooting, easily his best month to date in orange and blue.

Overall, the team has shown improvement at both ends of the floor. After ranking dead last (30th) in both offensive and defensive rating under Fizdale, the Knicks sit a respectable 17th and 14th in those categories since Miller took the reins.

Pre-season title favourites the Clippers (24-11), led by superstar duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are third in the West despite injuries stopping them from unleashing the full strength of the deep roster for much of the season to date.

George missed the opening 11 games of the season recovering from shoulder surgery while Leonard has yet to feature in the second game of a back-to-back set as the team bid to manage his workload through the regular season.

Pugnacious point guard Patrick Beverley has been sidelined by a wrist injury while all-action big man Montrezl Harrell has missed time through illness. As a result, the Clippers have lost four of their last eight games.

None of that means the Grizzlies have an easy task ahead of them on Saturday night. The Clippers rank in the NBA's top 10 in offensive (111.1 points allowed per 100 possessions) and defensive (104.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) rating. In George, Leonard and Lou Williams, they possess a trio of game-winners capable of making big shots at decisive moments.

