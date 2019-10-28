Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James evacuated from home overnight due to huge California wildfire

Stuart Hodge - @hodgeythehack

Monday 28 October 2019 13:53, UK

LeBron James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener against the LA Clippers
Image: LeBron James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener against the LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among the citizens who have been evacuated from their homes due to a huge California wildfire.

Thousands of homes are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the blaze in Sepulveda Pass which is believed to have grown to about 400 acres (162 hectares), pushed by winds from 15-20 mph.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted just before 4am local time that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to "emergency evacuate" his house, calling the fires "no joke."

He later tweeted that he found accommodation, said he was praying for those affected and advised people to get to safety.

The fire erupted on a hillside near the Getty Center museum in Southern California just before 2am local time on Monday and has now spread.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots past the defense of Marvin Williams of the Charlotte Hornets 1:47
Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 1 of the NBA season

On Sunday night, James had helped the Lakers to a 120-101 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets, in which he registered a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists.

The 34-year-old's next NBA game is against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK