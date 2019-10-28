Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James evacuated from home overnight due to huge California wildfire

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among the citizens who have been evacuated from their homes due to a huge California wildfire.

Thousands of homes are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the blaze in Sepulveda Pass which is believed to have grown to about 400 acres (162 hectares), pushed by winds from 15-20 mph.

The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted just before 4am local time that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to "emergency evacuate" his house, calling the fires "no joke."

He later tweeted that he found accommodation, said he was praying for those affected and advised people to get to safety.

The fire erupted on a hillside near the Getty Center museum in Southern California just before 2am local time on Monday and has now spread.

1:47 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 1 of the NBA season

On Sunday night, James had helped the Lakers to a 120-101 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets, in which he registered a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists.

The 34-year-old's next NBA game is against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

